TONASKET – Winterfest comes to Tonasket this weekend, with events Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.
Sponsored by the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce, activities include holiday bazaars from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, in various locations. Look for gift-buying opportunities from local craftspeople at the Tonasket Visitor and Business Resource Center, the Tonasket Youth Center, the Community Cultural Center and the Catholic Church. The Friends of the Tonasket Public Library hold their winter book sale Friday and Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at City Hall.
Saturday activities throughout town include a storefront holiday decoration contest and the annual parade with line-up by the Fire Station at 4:15 p.m. Santa pictures by Sweet T Photography are at the visitor center from 1-3 p.m. Other activities at the visitor center, where the parade ends, include fire truck rides and a chili cookoff with chocolate provided by the Kiwanis Club. The visitor center will be accepting donations of canned food for the food bank.
Music at The Kuhler begins at 9 p.m. A $5 cover charge helps provide clothing and toys to families in need.
