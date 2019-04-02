BREWSTER— The Rusty Relic, an antique and collectibles store, will open its doors tomorrow, April 4, at 400 W. Indian Ave.
The store will feature antiques and collectibles, vintage, handcrafted items, re-purposed items, refurbished items, and home decor.
Business hours will be Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Owner Charlene Knox said she started out making doll clothes for her granddaughter’s American Girl dolls.
“I had fun with it and I liked it,” she said. “It kind of blew up on me, and I was going to festivals in small towns and bazaars, and things like that. I’m getting too dang old to do that.”
Her neighbor saw many different crafts and projects and suggested she try doing the projects.
“I have a travel trailer that we gutted, that has fabrics in it,” said Knox. “And finished product; I do aprons, scrub tops, umbrellas, neck ties, fabric footballs, and occasionally infant clothing.”
She said a friend in Waterville did that and ran out of space, which led Knox to believe it was a great idea.
“I wanted something to do, someplace to go,” said Knox.
“I will be making things and have a little workroom there,” said Knox. “I will have one or two surger machines, and at least one sewing machine. I will still be producing stuff.”
Making doll clothes eventually led to Knox collecting different kinds of knick-knacks.
“I started collecting stuff, and thought I needed to get rid of some of the stuff too,” said Knox. “I don’t need it; I don’t want to become one of those hoarders. So, I can sell some of the stuff, and I have friends in town that have glassware and pottery, who could sell their stuff, too.
“I won’t have a problem filling up the store for awhile,” said Knox. “So that’s how the idea morphed into what it is.”
The unique thing about the store is that Knox will have vendor space available for rent.
“There will be a few exceptions where it will be straight consignment, using my floor space,” said Knox. “So the percentage I will be taking will be a little bit more.
“The building is around a thousand square feet,” said Knox. “There is also space for one person to come in to do hair styling. There is a salon in there that will be rented out. It would be a flat fee they pay, and whatever they make is theirs.”
Knox said she is looking for someone who makes jewelry to come in and use the space.
She has glass counter display cases to protect jewelry from people with “sticky” fingers.
Knox’s focus is mainly working with fabrics, but she has dabbled in other areas. Her father was a carpenter, so she grew up learning how to use tools and build/fix all sorts of things.
She enjoys going to yard sales, antique stores, and fabric stores.
She said her next project is to turn men’s Hawaiian print shirts into aprons.
“I’ve been talking to a guy who makes things out of pallet wood,” said Knox.
Knox also heard around town, that there was a guy who refurbishes wood furniture and makes things out of old wood.
“I also talked to the lady selling the homemade baby items at the women’s fair the other weekend. I would love to bring her on, because her workmanship is good, and the quality and prices were so good.”
Knox said she works with quality fabrics and loves hunting for unique fabric prints.
“There’s a quilt shop near Mount Vernon, that has a barn on the back of the property,” said Knox. “It was mostly a wholesale place, and they are open on the weekend and mornings to the public.”
According to Knox, she said she was a little overwhelmed and was tempted to turn around and leave, because it was two stories of fabric and it was packed with fabric and customers.
“I try to stay away from local fabrics, because people locally would have the same thing, and know where you shopped,” said Knox. “They would know how much you paid for it, and would judge you for how you price your stuff.”
Knox said she enjoys going to antique stores and getting items for next to nothing, and then finding out the value of the items, and finding out if the items are replicas or authentic.
