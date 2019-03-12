OKANOGAN – A case out of Ferry County concerning the Buckhorn Mine near Chesaw is one of the matters on the docket when the state Court of Appeals for Division III hears arguments tomorrow, March 14, in Okanogan.
The Spokane-based court travels from time to time to different sites around the region.
The session, which starts at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave., is open to the public. Once arguments are over, people can ask questions about the role and operations of the court, said a court announcement.
The appeals court’s clerk is Renee Townsley, formerly of Okanogan.
Division III hears appeals from trial courts throughout the eastern Washington counties of Ferry, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Walla Walla, Whitman, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima.
“We look forward to having oral arguments in Okanogan so area people can see and ask questions about how we function and how we ensure open and equal application of the law,” said Division III Chief Judge Robert E. Lawrence-Berrey.
Lawrence-Berrey will be joined by judges Kevin M. Korsmo and Laurel H. Siddoway in hearing arguments in five cases:
-State of Washington v. Julia Elizabeth Tucker (Kittitas County), appeal from conviction for theft of a motor vehicle.
-William E. Moorman v. Clear Recon Corp., et al (Chelan County), dispute involving a real estate foreclosure proceeding.
-State of Washington v. Jonathan Brook Hawkins (Grant County), appeal from child rape and molestation convictions.
-State of Washington v. Larry Edward Siltman (Okanogan County), appeal from convictions for assault, violation of no-contact order, and resisting arrest.
-Crown Resources Corp. v. State of Washington, Department of Ecology, et al (Ferry County), challenge to a state Pollution Control Hearings Board decision upholding conditions of mining permit.
Crown Resources is appealing Ferry County Superior Court’s final order and judgment denying the company’s petition for review and affirming the hearings board order that affirmed a modified permit concerning water discharges.
The company contends the Superior Court’s final order is in error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.