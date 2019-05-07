CTL playoffs start; crossover next
TONASKET - Liberty Bell showed its ready for the postseason by taking a 3-1 baseball win over second-place Tonasket on the Tigers’ field May 2.
The Mountain Lions, with the victory, broke out of at tie with Manson and moved into third place.
The top four teams in the Central Washington B League advance to the District 5/6 tournament May 11 at site to be determined.
Liberty Bell’s Peter Aspholm kept Tonasket off balance, notching the seven-inning win with 12 strikeouts, a walk and three hits and one earned run.
Tonasket’s pitching was not bad, but gave up too many walks that turned into key runs.
Ryley Haug went six innings, striking out six, walking five and yielding four hits and two earned runs.
Tiler Morris closed the last inning, giving up one unearned run while striking out one and walking one.
The Mountain Lions pushed across two runs in the top of the second inning when Jed McMillan on a full count singled home two runs.
The Tigers responded with one in the bottom of the second.
The game remained that way until the top of the seventh and final inning when Liberty Bell scored an insurance run.
The top four teams from each district open the first round with four loser-out games slated for 9 a.m. or noon.
The remaining six teams will vie for five berths to regional play.
Liberty Bell (3) - D. Patterson R, 2BB, SB; Aspholm SB; Crandall R, 2BB; S. Neitlich 2-3, R; Kominak BB; Wengerd 1-3; McMillan 1-2, 2R, BB.
Tonasket (1) - Bretz BB; Williams 2-3, R; Wood HBP; Thornton 1-3.
Liberty Bell 13, Bridgeport 1
WINTHROP - Liberty Bell jumped on Bridgeport early and kept the pressure on for a 13-1 league victory May 3.
The Mountain Lions’ big inning was the third with five runs that made the lead 10-0.
Liberty Bell finished with nine hits, one error and gave up one walk to Bridgeport’s two hits, five errors and five walks.
Shay Crandall pitched three innings for the win, striking out six and giving up no walks or hits.
David Kominak closed the last two innings, striking out four, walking one and giving up two hits and an unearned run.
Bridgeport’s M. Flores pitched four innings, striking out three, walking five and giving up nine hits and 10 earned runs.
Bridgeport (1) - M. Flores 1-2; J. Flores R, BB; Polvos 1-2.
Liberty Bell (13) - S. Neitlich 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, 3B; Aspholm 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 2 2SB, 3B; Crandall 1-2, RBI, BB, 2SB; Wengerd 2-3, 2R, 2B, 2SB; Curtis R, BB, HBP; Kominak 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Arndt R, BB; G. Patterson R, BB, SB.
May 30
Cashmere 10, Okanogan 9
Chelan 5, Liberty Bell 0
May 2
Waterville-Mansfield received two forfeits from Oroville
Manson 8, Lake Roosevelt 6
Manson 3, Lake Roosevelt 0
Caribou Trail League
(Final regular season)
Chelan 9 0 16 2
Okanogan 5 4 8 7
Cashmere 3 6 5 14
Cascade 1 8 5 12
May 6
Game 1: Cascade (No. 4) at Cashmere (No. 3). winner to Game 3; loser out
May 7
Game 2: Okanogan (No. 2) v Chelan (No. 1), 5 p.m. at Ephrata. Winner CTL No. 1 to crossover games
Game 3: Loser Game 2 v Winner Game 3, 7 p.m. at Ephrata. Winner CTL No. 2 to crossover, loser out
Central Washington B League
(As of May 4)
Brewster 14 0 19 1
Tonasket 11 3 12 4
Liberty Bell 9 4 9 9
Manson 8 5 10 5
Lake Roosevelt 4 8 6 9
Waterville-Mans. 4 9 4 13
Bridgeport 1 10 1 10
Oroville 1 3 1 15
Pateros 0 0 5 12
May 6
Pateros at Sunnyside Christian
Liberty Bell at Bridgeport
May 7
Bridgeport at Lake Roosevelt (2)
Waterville-Mansfield at Manson
May 9
Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield (2)
