Okanogan knocks off Cashmere in twin bill
OTHELLO - Brewster split with Othello in a non-league baseball doubleheader April 20.
The Bears won the opener, 8-4, before suffering their first loss of the season, 7-6, in the nightcap.
“Good to get some solid, non-league competition,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “Othello has a strong baseball tradition and they are very well coached. They came out and connected with the first punch.”
Conner Ashworth pitched five innings, striking out five, walking three and spreading out six hits and two earned runs.
Quincy Vassar pitched the final two innings, giving up two hits.
“Conner did a great job getting settled after the first inning and Quincy did a good job coming in and creating outs,” Phillips said.
Brewster (8) - Taylor 2-4, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Jarrell 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; Kelly 1-4, R; Ashworth 2BB; Vassar 1-3, 2RBI, 2B, BB; Gebbers 1-3, R, BB; McGuire 1-3, R, BB; Kelpman 1-3, 2R, BB, SB.
While the first game found both teams with 10 hits, the second game found each team with 14 hits.
There was only one error in the two games, that being by Othello in the opener.
“We gave away too much free offense today,” Phillips said. “Too many errors. I feel there were more than what stat line says by both teams. Too many walks and too many 0-2 hits.
“We did a great job of battling back and put ourselves in a place to win. We just couldn’t get the job done defensively. We hit the ball better than they did but just one of those days where we hit it right at people. Their outfield did a spectacular job.”
In the second game, Othello scored three runs in the first inning and led 4-0 when Brewster finally scored in the fourth.
The Bears scored four in the top of the fifth before the Huskies scored one in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five-all.
Brewster scored one in the top of the sixth but could not match the two runs by Othello in the bottom of the inning.
The Bears’ Joe Taylor pitched four and two-thirds inning, striking out seven, walking two and giving up 11 hits and five earned runs.
Quincy Vassar pitched the final inning and a third, striking out one, walking one and giving up wo hits and two earned runs.
“Vassar (3-4, HR) and Kelpman (3-4) had great days at the plate for us,” Phillips said.
Brewster (6) - Taylor 1-5, 4R; Jarrell 2-3, 2R, HBP, SB; Kelly 1-3, R, BB; Ashworth 1-4, 2RBI; Q. Vassar 3-4, R, 2RBI, HR; McGuire BB; Woodward BB; Kelpman 3-4, RBI; Ramirez R; Sonneman R.
Okanogan 13, Cashmere 0
Okanogan 6, Cashmere 5 8I
OKANOGAN - Okanogan knocked off Cashmere 13-0 in a no-hitter in the opener and 6-5 in eight innings in the nightcap April 20.
Hunter Rubert got the win in the first game, striking out eight, walking four and giving up no hits over five innings.
Cashmere used four pitchers who combined for two strikeouts, 11 walks, nine hits and 12 earned runs.
Okanogan (13) - Rubert 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 3B; Cohen 2R, 2BB; C. Fingar R, RBI, BB; Smith 1-2, 2R 2RBI, BB, SB; Picard 1-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 3B; Clark 2-2, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B; Pritchard 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Grooms 2-2, 2RBI, BB; Tverberg R, RBI, 2BB.
In the second game, Rubert doubled to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Okanogan led 2-0 after the second in inning before Cashmere took the lead 3-2 with three runs in the top of the third.
Cashmere led 4-2 after scoring a run in the top of the seventh but could not hold the lead when Okanogan tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Cashmere scored one in the top of the eighth before Okanogan got two more in the bottom of the eighth.
Cashmere finished with 12 hits and two errors to Okanogan’s eight hits and four errors.
Second game pitchers, Jarrett Smith, Kolby Picard and Rubert, combined for five strikeouts, four walks, 12 hits and four earned runs.
Okanogan (6) - Rubert 2-5, RBI, 2B, 2SB; Picard 1-3, R, BB; Smith 1-3, 2R, RB I, BB, 2B; C. Fingar 1-4, RBI, 2B; Clark R, 2BB; Pritchard 1-3, BB; Grooms 2-3, R, RBI, HBP; Tverberg RBI, HBP; L. Fingar R.
Tonasket 6, Lake Roosevelt 3
Tonasket 8, Lake Roosevelt 0
TONASKET - Tonasket swept a league doubleheader from Lake Roosevelt, 6-3 in the opener and 8-0 in the second game, on April 20.
The Tigers remain undefeated in the Central Washington B League at 9-0, a half-game ahead of Brewster at 8-0.
The Tigers were to play at Brewster on April 23 and then, in the next-to-last game of the regular season, host the Bears on April 30.
In the first game the Raiders went up 1-0 in the first and led 3-1 after the top of the fifth before Tonasket took charged with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tigers finished with three errors to the Raiders one error.
Tonasket bats included Ben Williams (2-3) with two RBI and two doubles and Riley Haug (2-2) with two RBI.
Williams pitched into the fifth inning, striking out eight, walking seven and yielding three hits and one earned run.
Tanner Anderson closed the fifth before getting the win, striking out three, walking two and giving up one hit.
Lake Roosevelt’s Hunter Whitelaw and Tanner Whitelaw pitched, striking out six, walking three and giving up seven hits and four earned runs.
Lake Roosevelt (3) - Egbert BB, SB; H. Whitelaw 1-2, R, 2BB, SB; Nicholson 1-4, SB; Johnson BB; Baker R, BB; T. Whitelaw BB; Kiser 1-4, R; St. Pierre 1-3, BB; Waters 2BB.
Tonasket (6) - Bretz R, HBP; R. Haug 2-2, R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Williams 2-3, R, 2RBI, 2 2B; Morris 2-3, R, SB; Thornton 1-3, R; Bolich BB; P. Haug R, RBI, BB.
In the second game, Tonasket’s Riley Haug pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
The Raiders tossed two pitchers - Trevon Johnson and Tyson Nicholson - who combined for four strikeouts, four walks and eight hits for six earned runs.
Tonasket led 1-0 after the first before taking charge with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Ben Williams went 2-4, Austin Wood (1-4) drove in two runs and Joe Thornton tripled.
Lake Roosevelt (0) - Egbert 1-3; H. Whitelaw 2BB, 2SB; Johnson 1-3; St. Pierre 1-3, 2B.
Tonasket (8) - Bretz 1-3, 2R, BB, 2B, 2SB; Anderson 1-3, RBI, BB, SB; R. Haug 1-3, R, RBI; Williams 2-4, R; Wood 1-4, R, 2RBI, SB; Morris R, HBP; Thornton 1-3, R, RBI, 3B; Bolich BB; P. Haug 1-2, R, BB.
Manson 16, Bridgeport 1
Manson 25, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT - Manson overwhelmed Bridgeport, 16-1 and 25-0, in a league doubleheader April 20.
The sweep pulled the Trojans (7-3 overall, 6-3 league) in sole possession of third-place in the Central Washington B League.
Bridgeport (0-6, 0-6) and Oroville (0-8, 0-6) continue to search for their first league wins.
The two teams were to have played a game April 23 at Oroville.
They meet one final time at Bridgeport at 4:30 p.m. April 30.
Liberty Bell 25, Waterville-Mansfield 3
Liberty Bell 15, Waterville-Mansfield 0
WINTHROP - Liberty Bell (5-6 overall, 5-4 league) solidified fourth place in the Central Washington B League by taking out Waterville-Mansfield (2-8, 2-7), 25-3 and 15-0, on April 20.
Chelan JV 11, Pateros 1
Chelan JV 11, Pateros 1
CHELAN - Chelan’s junior varsity won by identical 11-1 scores over Pateros on April 20.
Jeremy Piechalski took the first-game loss, striking out two, walking four and giving up nine hits and seven earned runs.
Pateros (1) - Rossman 1-2, BB; Ewing 1-2, R, HBP, SB; K. Thixton 1-2; Rupeiks BB; Vargas 1-2.
The Billygoats threw Lucas Miller (3.1) and Kobi Thixton in the second game, who combined for four strikeouts, four walks and 10 hits and 10 earned runs.
Pateros (1) - Miller 1-03, 2B; Rossman 1-1, R, SB; Ewing 1-2, HBP; Rupeiks BB, HBP; Dodge 1-2.
ACH 6, Odessa 1
ACH 7, Odessa 5
ODESSA - Almira/Coulee-Hartline solidified its hold on first place in the Northeast 1B League by topping Odessa 6-1 in game one and 7-5 in game 2 on April 20.
The Warriors (8-0 league, 10-1 overall) broke open a scoreless game with six runs in the top of the six.
Dalton Kentner pitched a complete seven-inning game, striking out 15, walking one while giving up four hits and one earned run.
ACH (6) - Gerard 1-4, 2RBI; Loomis, HBP; Kentner 1-4, R; M. Isaak 1-3, R, HBP; Correia 2-3, RBI, BB; Schafer 1-4; R. Isaak 1-2, 2RBI BB, 2B; Giulani R, BB; Burchill 1-3, R, Sb; Goetz R; Murray R.
In the second game, ACH used a committee of Chase Gerard (3I), Grady Murray (3.2, win) and Dalton Kenner (.1, save) to strike out eight, walk two and give up 11 hits and four earned runs.
Dalton Kenner went 2-4 with a double, triple and three RBI.
Odessa (9-2, 6-2) falls into a tie for second with Selkirk (8-3, 6-2).
ACH (7) - Gerard 1-3, 2BB; Roberts 2R; Loomis R, BB, HBP; Kentner 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, BB, 2B, 3B; M. Isaak 1-4, 2RBI; Correia 2-3, RBI, HBP; Schafer 2-4, RBI; R. Isaak 3-4; Burchill 1-4, R.
Brewster JV 15, Pateros 0
BREWSTER - Brewster junior varsity scored seven runs in the first inning before cruising to a 15-0 win over Pateros on April 18.
The Bears’ AJ Woodward notched a perfect game - striking out eight, walking none and giving up no hits.
Pateros pitchers Max Ewing (2.2) and Lucas Miller (1.1) combined for a strikeout, eight walks and nine hits and five earned runs.
Brewster (15) - Woodward 2-3, 3R, BB, SB; Vassar 1-3, 2R, RBI BB, SB; Baker 3-4, 3R, 3RBI, 3B; Schertenleib 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 2B, HBP; J. Ramirez 2-4, 2R, RBI; E. Ramirez 2-2, R, RBI, 2BB, 2B SB; Maldonado BB; Madden R, RBI, 2BB; Olivera BB.
April 18
ACH 20, Waterville-Mansfield 7
Brewster JV 16, Pateros 6
Okanogan 4, Warden 3
OKANOGAN – Okanogan edged Warden, 4-3, in a non-league baseball game April 17.
Chase Finger pitched one inning, giving up one hit.
Martin Grooms pitched the final six innings, striking out four, walking five and giving up seven hits and three earned runs.
Warden’s two pitchers combined for four strikeouts, two walks and seven hits and three earned runs.
Warden tied the game at three-all in the top of the third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Kolby Picard reached on an error and advanced to third base on errors before scoring the winning run on a single by Will Clark.
Okanogan (4) – C. Fingar 2-2, R, BB, 2B; Cohen 1-3, R SB; Rubert R, BB; Picard R; Smith 2-3, 2RBI; Clark 1-3, 2RBI; Tverberg 1-2.
Brewster 13, Liberty Bell 1
WINTHROP - Brewster powered past Liberty Bell, 13-1, in a league game April 16.
For the Bears, Kade Kelpman went six innings to get the win, striking out nine, walking none and giving up three hits and no earned runs.
Quincy Vassar closed the final inning, striking out one and giving up no hits.
Liberty Bell opened with Peter Asphalt, who struck out three, walked two and give up four hits and three earned runs in five innings.
David Kominak and Sam Neitlich pitched the final two innings, striking out two, walking four and giving up four hits and no earned runs.
Brewster (13) - Taylor 1-4, R, BB; Jarrell 1-4, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; M. Kelly RBI, BB; Ashworth 1-5, 3R, RBI; Vassar 1-3, 2R, BB, SB; Gebbers 2-4, 2R, SB; McGuire 2R, BB; Sonneman 2R, BB; Kelpman 2-4, R, 2RBI, 3B.
Liberty Bell (1) - Patterson 2-3, SB; Holston R; Aspholm RBI; Kominak 1-3; Moriarty HBP.
Tonasket 19, Oroville 0
TONASKET - Tonasket used four pitchers to no-hit Oroville in a 19-0 league win April 16.
Freshman Austin Mathis, one of six ninth graders for the Hornets, broke up the perfect game with a walk in the fifth and final inning.
Tonasket, which got a hit by every player, was led by Tanner Anderson who went 3-4 with a double and five RBI; Riley Haug went 3-4 with 3RBI and a double; and Riley Haug was 3-4 with 3RBI.
Tonasket (19) - Bretz 1-2, 3R, 2SB; Anderson 3-4, 4R, 5RBI, 2B; R. Haug 3-4, 2R, 3RBI, SB; Williams 2-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, SB; Wood 1-3, 2R, BB; Morris 1-4, 2R, RBI, SB; Thornton 1-4, 2RBI; Bolich 2-3, R, RBI, BB; P. Haug 1-3, 3R, 3RBI, 2B, 2SB.
April 16
Waterville-Mansfield 12, Bridgeport 2
Lake Roosevelt JV 19, Pateros 1
