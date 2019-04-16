Bears sweep Raiders in baseball doubleheader
COULEE DAM - Brewster remains undefeated in the Central Washington B League after dismantling Lake Roosevelt 22-1 and 11-1 in baseball on April 13.
“We really came out and hit the ball well,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips of his team’s 19 hits. “You have to hand it to Lake Roosevelt. Their pitchers came out and threw strikes and forced us to hit the ball to beat them.
“Billy (Nicholson) is doing a good job with that group of young kids. They are going to get a lot of experience this year and they will be a contender for a league title in the next year or two.”
The Bears (10-0-1 overall, 7-0 league) led 3-0 after the first inning before pushing across 11 in the second and six more in the third.
“I think this may have been one of our best hitting performances that we’ve ever had,” Phillips said. “It wasn’t a walk-fest. We really just drove in a lot of runs.”
Brewster finished with 19 hits, including doubles by Joe Taylor (2), Corey Jarrell (2), Jeff Sonneman (1) and Cade Gebbers (1).
Brit Egbert had a double in the third for Lake Roosevelt’s lone hit that broke up a perfect game by Kade Kelpman.
Egbert’s hit scored Cameron St. Pierre, who got on base after being hit by a pitch and reached home after a throw error on a relay.
In the second game after Brewster scored a run in the top of the first, Egbert singled, moved to second on a walk and scored on consecutive passed balls for the Raiders’ lone run.
The Bears struck for six runs in the second, which started with Kelpman being hit by a pitch, stealing second and third.
Isaac Baker walked and stole second before AJ Woodward doubled for two RBI.
Brewster, which scored four more in the third, also had doubles by Joe Taylor, Jarrell and Gebbers.
Sonneman, who pitched the win, had a triple.
Both teams finished with two errors.
Chelan tops Bulldogs
CHELAN - Chelan remained unbeaten in Caribou Trail League baseball with a sweep of Okanogan, 11-1 in the first game and 4-1 in the second game, on April 11.
In the opener, Chelan led 2-0 after the first inning before Okanogan scored in the top of the fifth when Will Clark doubled to drive in Martin Grooms, who had singled and stole second.
The Goats tagged on nine runs in the final two innings.
The Dawgs’ Hunter Rubert (5I) and Kolbe Tverberg (1I) combined to strike out two, walk five and give up nine hits (1 HR) and eight earned runs.
Chelan finished with nine hits and no errors to Okanogan’s four hits and two errors.
Okanogan (1) - C. Fingar BB, SB; Cohen HBP, SB; Smith BB; Smith BB; Picard 1-3; Grooms 2-3 R, SB; Clark 1-2, RBI, BB, 2B; L. Fingar BB.
In the second game, Chelan led 4-0 after three innings.
Okanogan got its lone run in the top of the sixth when Gavin Ammons-Cohen singled, stole second, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Picard.
The Bulldogs’ Jarrett Smith struck out two, walked one and gave up five hits and three earned runs in six innings.
Chelan tossed two pitchers at Okanogan - Quinn Stamps (6I) and Sam Austin (1I) - who combined for seven strikeouts, a walk, three runs and one earned run.
Chelan finished with five hits and one error to Okanogan’s three hits and one error.
Okanogan (1) - Cohen 1-4, R, 2SB; Picard 1-3, RBI, SB; Rubert 1-3, 3B; Grooms HBP, SB; Clark HBP; Lind HBP, BB.
Manson 2, Liberty Bell 1
Liberty Bell 7, Manson 1
MANSON - Liberty Bell and Manson split a league doubleheader April 13.
The Trojans won the opener 2-1 while the Mountain Lions took the second game 7-1.
In the first game, Manson scored a run in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly.
Liberty Bell tied the game in the top of the fourth when Noah Holston reached base on a walk with two outs and scored on three straight errors.
In the bottom of the sixth, Manson’s Bryan Bernardo singled, moved to second on a single by Parker Schoenwald before scoring on a single by Jose Pascasio.
Manson finished with four errors to Liberty Bell with one.
Liberty Bell pitchers David Kominak (5.1I) and Peter Aspholm (0.2) combined for seven strikeouts, three walks and four hits with one earned run over six innings.
Liberty Bell (1) - Rhoades 3BB; Shaw BB, SB; Crandall 1-3; Neitlich 1-3, 2B; Holston R, BB.
In the second game, Shay Crandall pitched into the fourth inning, striking out eight, walking three while giving up three hits and no earned runs.
Aspholm closed the final inning and two thirds with three strikeouts and no hits.
Liberty Bell (7) - Rhoades 1-4, 3R, 2B; E. Neitlich RBI, BB; Patterson 1-4, R, RBI, BB; Aspholm 2-4, RBI, BB, SB; Crandall 1-3, RBI, BB; S. Neitlich 1-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Holston 1-3, HBP; Moriarty 1-4, R; Kominak 2-3, R, BB.
ACH 25, Curlew 0
ACH 14, Curlew 3
COULEE CITY - Almira/Coulee-Hartline walloped Curlew 14-3 and 25-0 in crossover games in the Northeast 1B League April 13.
In the first game, ACH’s Cooper Correia went 2-3 with a triple two RBI.
He also pitched the first two innings, striking out two, walking one and giving up two hits and two earned runs.
Grady Murray closed the last three innings, striking out four, walking two and giving up three hits and one earned run.
The Warriors (6-1 overall, 4-0 league) committed no errors to the Cougars having seven miscues.
Seth Wright pitched for Curlew, striking out one, walking two and giving up 14 hits and six earned runs.
The Cougars (2-6, 2-4) were led by Seth Wright (2-3, 2R), Spencer Fanning (1-2, triple, RBI), Charles Schols (1-2, 2RBI) and Josh Wright (1-2).
ACH led 5-2 after the first inning, then tacked on nine more runs in the next three innings.
Curlew (3) - Hilderbrandt HBP, R; Se. Wright 2-3, 2R; Fanning 1-2, RBI, 3B; Schols 1-2, 2RBI, BB; J. Wright 1-2; Olson BB; Kjolseth BB.
ACH (14) - Gerard 1-3, 3R, BB, 2SB; Loomis 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Kentner 2-4, R, 2RBI, SB; M. Isaak 2-3, 3R, 3SB; Correia 2-3, 2RBI, 3B; Kagele R; Schafer 2-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; R. Isaak 2-2, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Burchill 1-2, R, SB; Goetz R, SB; Murray R.
In the second game, Hayden Loomis highlighted an 18-hit outburst by going 2-3 with a home run, double and three RBI.
Dalton Kenner went 4-5 with four RBI, two stolen bases and scored three times.
Reece Isaak was 3-3 with three runs and triple.
He also came close to a perfect game, walking one and giving up one hit over four innings while striking out five.
Lane Olson got Curlew’s lone hit.
Curlew (0) - Olson 1-2; Nicholas Baker BB.
ACH (25) - Gerard 2-3, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 2SB; Loomis 2-3, 2R, 3RBI, HR, 2B; G. Murray 1-2, R, 2RBI; Kentner 4-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2SB; M. Isaak 2-3, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2SB; Correia 1-2, RBI, BB, 2B; Kagele R; Schafer 1-3, 3R, 2RBI, 2BB, 3B; C. Murray 2R, BB; R. Isaak 3-3, 3R, RBI, BB, 3B; D. Isaak 3R, 3BB, SB; Giulani BB; Burchill 2-3, 2R, 4RBI, SB; Goetz RBI.
Cusick 11, Republic 1
Cusick 11, Republic 4
CUSICK - Cusick swept aside Republic, 11-1 and 11-4, in a league doubleheader April 12.
Republic (1) - G. Lightfoot 1-1, R; D. Jensen 1-2, RBI.
Republic (4) - C. Lightfoot 1-4, R; D. Jensen 2-4, 2R, 2B; G. Lightfoot 2-3, R, 3RBI, 3B, SB, HBP; Byington 1-1, RBI, 2BB, SB; Connors 1-3; G. Jensen 1-1.
Riverside Christian 19, Pateros 0
Riverside Christian 13, Pateros 1
YAKIMA – Riverside Christian overpowered Pateros 19-0 and 13-1 on April 12.
Hitting was unavailable.
Doubleheader postponed
WATERVILLE – A Central Washington B League doubleheader with Oroville on April 13 in Waterville was postponed because of rain.
A makeup date is to be determined this week, said Oroville coach Ed Booker.
Pateros 4, Manson 0
MANSON - Jeremy Piechalski threw a three-hitter in a 4-0 win over Manson on April 11.
Piechalski struck out seven and walked three.
Pateros (4) - Miller 2R, BB, 4SB; Rossman 1-4, R, SB; Piechalski 2-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB; Ewing 2-4, 2RBI; Foster BB, SB; Dodge 1-2; Rupeiks BB; Vargas BB; Z. Thixton BB.
Brewster 10, Liberty Bell 0
BREWSTER - Brewster limited Liberty Bell to two hits in a 10-0 league shutout April 10.
The Bears’ Joe Taylor struck out eight and walked one for the victory.
The Mountain Lions’ Peter Aspholm went three innings with four strikeouts, three walks and two earned runs on two hits
David Kominak pitched an inning and a third with one strikeout, two walks and one earned run on three hits.
Liberty Bell (0) - Shaw 1-3; Aspholm SB; Holston 1-2; Kominak BB, SB.
Brewster (10) - Taylor 1-4, R, RBI, SB; Jarrell R, 2BB; Kelly 1-3, R, RBI; Ashworth 1-2, RBI, 2B, HBP; Q. Vassar 1-3, R, 2B; Sonneman 2R, 3BB, SB; Gebbers RBI; Kelpman 2R, RBI; McGuire 1-3, 2R, SB.
ACH 11, Brewster 5
Brewster 12, ACH 2
BREWSTER - Almira/Coulee-Hartline split with Brewster in a non-league doubleheader, and in the process suffered its first loss of the season April 9.
The Warriors won the opener 11-5 before the Bears won the nightcap 12-2.
In the first game, Dalton Kenner led ACH’s 16-hit attack going 4-5 with two home runs and a double while driving in four runs.
For the Bears, Joe Taylor (2-4) and Kade Kelpman (1-2) each had doubles.
Kentner (4I) and Chase Gerard (3I) combined for nine strikeouts, three walks while giving up eight hits and five earned runs.
For the Bears, Quincy Vassar (3.2I) and Kelpman (3.1) combined for 12 strikeouts, four walks and giving up 16 hits and eight earned runs.
Brewster committed one error to ACH not having an error.
ACH (11) - Gerard 1-3, R, RBI, 2BB; Loomis 2R, BB, HBP; Kentner 4-5, 3R, 4RBI, 2HR, 2B; M. Isaak 2-4, R, BB; Correia 2-5, 2R; Schafer 3-4, R, RBI, 2 2B; R. Isaak 2-4, SB; Giulani 1-4, RBI; Burchill 1-4, R; Murray R; Goetz R.
Brewster (5) - Taylor 2-4, R, 2B, SB; Jarrell BB; Kelly 1-4; Ashworth RBI; Vassar 1-3; Woodward R; Sonneman 2-2, 2R, BB; McGuire R, BB; Kelpman 1-2, RBI, 2B, SB; Ramirez 1-3, 2RBI.
In the second game, Connor Ashworth knocked out a grand slam home run to key a six-run first inning.
Ashworth also pitched for the win, striking out seven, walking two and giving up five hits over three innings.
Tyson Schertenleib closed the final two innings, giving up no hits while striking out one and walking two.
ACH pitchers Grady Murray (1I) and Chase Gerard (3I) combined for three strike outs, seven walks, 15 hits and 12 earned runs.
ACH (2) - Gerard 1-2, R, BB; Kentner 1-2, BB; M. Isaak BB, HBP; D. Isaak BB.
Brewster (12) - Taylor 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Jarrell 3-3, 3R, BB; Kelly 3-3, 3R, BB, 2B, SB; Ashworth 4-4, R, 8RBI, HR; Vassar 2-3, R, RBI, BB, 2B, 3B; Sonneman RBI, BB; Gebbers 1-3; Kelpman R, RBI, BB; Ramirez 1-3, RBI, SB; Schertenleib R, SB.
Brewster 10, Liberty Bell 0
BREWSTER – Joe Taylor pitched a two-hitter in a 10-0 league victory over Liberty Bell on April 10.
Taylor went five innings, striking out eight, walking one and giving up no earned runs.
“This was a fast game,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “Joe worked fast and was efficient in his first outing of the year. I like how he pitched to contact.
“We did surrender our first hits on the league schedule. Our guys had great approaches at the plate and hit situationally. We advanced runners with our outs and nearly pushed all the runners in scoring position across the plate.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Bears scored two runs in the second and two more in the third before scoring three runs in each of the final two innings to end the game early.
“We had three sacrifices, which is the second most in one game of any team I’ve ever coached over 10 seasons,” Phillips said.
Brewster (10) - McGuire 1-3, R, SB; Kelly 1-2, R, RBI; Ashworth 1-2, 2B; Gebbers RBI; Kelpman 1-3, 2R, RBI; J. Ramirez R, 2BB; Sonneman 2R, 2SB, 3BB; Jarrell R, 2BB; Q. Vassar 1-3, R; Taylor 2-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, SB.
Curlew 14, Columbia 3
Curlew 11, Columbia 1
CURLEW - Curlew notched league wins of 14-3 and 11-1 over Columbia on April 9.
Sam Wright won the opener, striking out nine, walking two and giving up nine hits and two earned runs.
Curlew (14) - Se. Wright 2-4, 2R, 4RBI, SB; Hilderbrandt 2-3, HBP, 2SB; Sa. Wright 1-3, R, HBP; Fanning 2-4, 2R, RBI, 2B; Schols 2RBI; J. Wright 1-2, 2R, 2B, HBP, 2SB; Olson 1-1, 2R, RBI, 2BB, 3SB; Baker 1-2, 2R, RBI, HBP, SB; Kjolseth 3R.
In the second game, Gunnar Hilderbrandt struck out six, walked none and gave up four hits and one earned run.
Curlew (11) - Se. Wright 1-3, 2R, BB, 2B, SB; Hilderbrandt 2-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Sa. Wright 1-2, R, RBI, BB, SB; Fanning 3-3, R, 2RBI, 2B, 2SB; Schols RBI; J. Wright 1-3, R; Olson R, 2BB, SB; Baker 1-2, R, BB, SB; Kjolseth 2-3, 2R, 2SB.
