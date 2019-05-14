Tri-Cities Prep knocks off Brewster
ROCKFORD - Okanogan never overcame giving up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and fell 17-7 in six innings to No. 9-ranked Freeman in a loser-out, crossover baseball game May 11.
Okanogan (9-9) attempted a comeback by closing to 8-4 in the top of the third.
But the Scotties (13-4) matched the four runs in the bottom of the third, keyed by a home run, to lead 12-4.
Freeman finished with nine hits and two errors to Okanogan’s eight hits and three errors.
Pitching was a factor.
The Scotties received 14 walks and five batters hit-by-pitches compared to Okanogan with eight walks and one HBP.
The Bulldogs’ Martin Grooms gave up six walks and one hit that led to eight runs, four earned in the first inning.
Grooms struck out one before being relieved by Hunter Rubert, who struck out five, walked six and gave up six hits and six earned runs in four and two-thirds of an inning.
Kolby Picard got one out in the bottom of the sixth before Freeman scored two runs to win on the 10-run rule.
Freeman used three pitchers who combined for nine strikeouts, eight walks and five earned runs.
Okanogan seniors seeing their season come to an end included Rubert, Kolby Picard, Gavin Ammons-Cohen and Martin Grooms.
In the other crossover game, Chelan (18-2) advanced to state with a 5-0 win over Deer Park (14-7).
No. 3 state-ranked Colville (16-2) received a bye from the crossover games and was seeded directly to the state tournament with the District 7 No. 1 seed.
Okanogan (7) - Rubert BB; Tverberg 1-2, R, 2BB; C. Fingar 1-3, R, RBI, 2B; Pritchard 1-1, R; Picard 1-3, R, 2B; Smith 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB, HBP; Clark 1-2, RBI, BB; Cohen 1-3, R, BB; Grooms 1-2, 2RBI, BB.
Chelan edges Okanogan, 1-0
EPHRATA – Okanogan and No. 3 state-ranked Chelan hooked up in a pitchers’ duel in the District 6 championship baseball game May 7 at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium.
The Goats used a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 victory.
“That’s the best baseball game I’ve been around in 20 years,” said Okanogan coach Peewee Howe.
Chelan and Okanogan (after beating Cashmere 6-2) advanced to crossover games with Northeast 1A League teams that were to be played May 11.
Okanogan appeared ready to score a run in the top of the fifth when leadoff hitter Jarrett Smith doubled and stole third.
But the next three hitters were put down to end the threat.
The Goats produced possible scoring situations in the first and fifth innings.
In the first, Colt Corrigan singled with two outs before reaching third on a single by Bryson Darlington.
Breckin Sporseen walked to load the bases before the Bulldogs' Martin Grooms got out of the inning with a strikeout.
In the fifth, Cade Christopherson singled with one out.
Gage Estes followed with a single that he stretched to second and advanced Christopherson to third.
“We were in a tight spot,” Howe said. “We intentionally walked the No. 3 batter (Corrigan) to set up a possible double play.
“We got a ground ball to second and the double play” to end the threat.
Then came the fateful seventh.
With one out, Estes walked to bring up Corrigan (3-3), who doubled to score Estes and win the game.
Grooms spread out seven hits while striking out seven.
Chelan’s Sam Austin struck out six, walked none and gave up three hits. He faced two batters over the minimum for the game.
Neither team committed an error.
With the win, Chelan claimed the No. 1 seed to a crossover game with the Northeast 1A League.
That Goats (17-2) were to host Deer Park (14-6) on May 11 at Chelan.
“They are a good team,” Howe said of Chelan. “They hit the ball good.”
Okanogan (9-8) was to go to No. 9 Freeman (12-4) on May 11.
Okanogan (0) - Rubert 1-3; C. Fingar 1-3; Smith 1-3, 2B.
Okanogan 6, Cashmere 2
EPHRATA - Okanogan scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to help put away Cashmere, 6-2, on May 7 in a loser-out game that saw the winner go to a Northeast 1A league crossover game.
“We had to turn around and play Cashmere for the second seed to a crossover game,” Okanogan coach Peewee Howe said.
Cashmere was resting on the sidelines, having earned the right to play the loser of the championship game by topping Cascade, 6-0, a day earlier.
“It was neck-and-neck,” Howe said of the close game.
Cashmere scored in the top of the first before Okanogan used a double by Kolby Picard to tie the game.
Picard doubled home a go-ahead run in the third.
The score stayed 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth when Okanogan scored four runs.
The bases were loaded when Lane Fingar tripled down the left field line to bring in three runs.
Martin Grooms also drove in a run.
Hunter Rubert pitched the first six innings, striking out nine, walking one and giving up four hits and one earned run.
Kolby Picard relieved the final inning since Rubert had thrown the maximum pitches under state rules, said Howe.
Picard struck out one, walked one and gave up one hit and one earned run.
“He came in a little bit cold,” said Howe.
Cashmere finished with five hits and two errors to Okanogan’s six hits and no errors.
Okanogan (6) - Rubert 1-4, R, SB; C. Fingar 2-3, R, RBI, 2B; Picard 2-3, R, RBI, 2 2B; Clark R, HBP; Cohen R, BB; L. Fingar 1-3, R, 3RBI, 3B; Grooms BB, HBP.
Tri-Cities Prep 2, Brewster 0
EPHRATA - Tri-Cities Prep shut out Brewster, 2-0, in the District 5/6 championship game May 11 at Ephrata High School.
The Bears, with the District 5/6 No. 2 seed, opens with a loser-out game against Northwest Christian at 10 a.m. May 18 at Ferris High School.
The winner takes on the winner of the Tonasket (District 5/6 No. 4) and Colfax (District 7 No. 1).
The winner of the quarterfinal game at 4 p.m. advances to the Final Four of state May 24-25 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
In the game with Tri-Cities Prep, Brewster game up a run on a double in the bottom of the first.
That scored stayed that way until the Jaguars pushed across an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth.
The game was a rematch of last year’s state championship game where the Jaguars topped the Bears, 14-7.
Brewster pitcher Connor Ashworth struck out 10 over six innings, walked two and gave up six hits and two runs.
Tri-Cities Prep’s Logan Mercado struck out three, walked one and spread out five hits.
No errors were committed by either team.
The Bears on offense were led by Joe Taylor (2-3, double).
This will be the 33rd trip and sixth-straight to state by Brewster since 1976.
The Bears won state in 2006, 2005, 2001, 1998, 1984 and 1979.
Brewster (0) - Taylor 2-3, 2B; Jarrell 1-3; Ashworth 1-3; McGuire HBP; Gebbers 1-2, BB; Ramirez SB.
Columbia-Burbank 11, Tonasket 9
EPHRATA - Columbia-Burbank edged Tonasket, 11-9, in the game for No. 3 and No. 4 seeds from the District 5/6 tournament May 11.
Tonasket (District 5/6 No. 4) plays Colfax (District 7 No. 1) at 1 p.m. May 18 at Ferris High School in Spokane.
The winner takes on the winner of the Brewster and Northwest Christian game at 4 p.m.
The winner of that quarterfinal game reaches the Final Four of state May 24-25 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Tonasket took charge early, going up 4-0 after four innings.
The Coyotes scored five runs in the top of the fifth before the Tigers regained the lead, 7-5, with three in the bottom of the fifth.
Columbia-Burbank took the lead for good with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Tonasket scored two runs in the bottom of the inning for the final score.
The Tigers finished with 10 hits and four errors to the Coyotes’ seven hits and five errors.
Riley Haug led Tonasket at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBI to go with a double and triple.
Riley Haug and Ben Williams combined for nine strikeouts, six walks, seven hits and eight earned runs.
The Jaguars threw two pitchers who finished with five strikeouts, three walks, 10 hits and five earned runs.
Tonasket (9) - Bretz 1-4, R; Morris R, BB; R. Haug 3-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2B, 3B, SB; Williams 1-4, R, RBI; Thornton 2-4, R, SB; Anderson R, BB; P. Haug 2-3, 2R, RBI, BB, SB; Watson 1-4, RBI, SB.
Liberty Bell 5, DeSales 4
WENATCHEE - Liberty Bell earned the No. 5 seed from the District 5/6 tournament with a 5-4 win over DeSales on May 11.
The game went back and forth with the Fighting Irish going up 4-3 with a trio of runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Mountain Lions answered with two runs in the top of the sixth for the win.
Shay Crandall pitched the first four innings, striking out three, walking two and giving up two hits and two earned runs.
From there, Peter Aspholm shut down the Irish, striking out eight while walking none and giving up no hits.
Liberty Bell (District 5/6 No. 5) plays Tri-Cities Prep (District 5 No. 1) at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game May 18 at Davis High School in Yakima.
The winner takes on the winner of the Asotin (District 7 No. 2) and Columbia-Burbank (District 5/6 No. 3) at 4 p.m. The winner moves on to the Final Four of state May 24-25 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
Liberty Bell (5) - Patterson 1-4, 2RBI; Rhoades R, BB; Aspholm 2-4; Crandall 1-4, R; S. Neitlich R, 3BB; Holston 2-4, 2RBI; Wengerd 1-3; Kominak R, BB; E. Neitlich 2-4, R, RBI.
Liberty Bell 25, Bridgeport 6
BRIDGEPORT - Liberty Bell scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning before cruising to a 26-5 win over Bridgeport on May 6.
Bridgeport fought back with four runs in the bottom of the first.
But Liberty Bell completely overwhelmed the Mustangs with 14 runs in the second inning.
Bridgeport finished with 11 hits and two errors compared to Bridgeport’s three errors and five errors.
Liberty Bell used four pitchers who combined for 11 strikeouts, nine walks while giving up three hits and four earned runs.
Bridgeport used four pitchers that struck out four and walked 13.
Liberty Bell (26) - Patterson 3-5, 4R, 4RBI, BB, 2B, SB; Rhoades 2-3, 4R, 2RBI, 3BB, 3B; Aspholm 2R, RBI, 2BB; Crandall 1-2, 4R, 2RBI, 2BB, HBP; Wengerd 1-2, 4R, 4RBI, 2BB, 2B, HBP; Kominak 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB; E. Neitlich 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB, HBP; G. Patterson R, RBI, HBP; I. Curtis BB; A. Curtis 3R, 2RBI, 2HBP, SB.
Bridgeport (5) - Orozco 1-2, R, BB; Polvos R, RBI, 3BB; Martinez 1-3, R, RBI; Flores 1-2, R, 2FBI, 2B; Morales 2BB; Garza R, 2BB, SB; Acevedo BB, SB.
ACH reaches state 1B
COULEE CITY - The Almira/Coulee-Hartline opens the state 1B quarterfinals against Evergreen Lutheran at 10 a.m. May 18 at Walla Walla High School.
The winner faces the winner of the Sunnyside Christian and Pomeroy game at 1 p.m.
The winner of that semifinal game, which will be played at 4 p.m., advances to the state championship at 4 p.m. May 25 at Wheeler Field in Centralia.
2B District 5/6 at Rec Park Wenatchee or Ephrata
May 10
Game 1: Liberty Bell (3) 6, Walla Walla Valley Academy 0, loser out
Game 2: DeSales (3) 10, Manson (4) 0, loser out
Game 3: Brewster (1) 19, Columbia-Burbank (2) 0
Game 4: Tri-Cities Prep (1) 11, Tonasket (2) 1
May 11
Game 5: Liberty Bell 5, DeSales 4 - winner No. 5; loser out
Game 6 championship: Tri-Cities Prep 2, Brewster 0 - No. 1, No. 2
Game 7: Columbia-Burbank 11, Tonasket 9 - No. 3, No. 4
State 2B, May 18 round of 16, loser out
Game 1: Rainier (District 4 No. 4) v Adna (District 4 No. 2)
Game 2: Wahkiakum (District 4 No. 5) v Friday Harbor (District 1/2 No. 1)
Game 3: Crosspoint (District 1/2 No. 2) v costa (District 4 No. 3)
Game 4: Onalaska (District 4 No. 6) v Kalama (District 4 No. 1)
Game 5: Northwest Christian (District 7 No. 3) v Brewster (District 5/2 No. 2)
Game 6: Tonasket (District 5/6 No. 4) v Colfax (District 7 No. 1)
Game 7: Asotin (District 7 No. 2) v Columbia-Burbank (District 6 No. 3)
Game 8: Liberty Bell (District 5/6 No. 5) v Tri-Cities Prep (District 5/6 No. 1)
May 7
Lake Roosevelt 11, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 23, Bridgeport 2
May 6
Sunnyside Christian 10, Pateros 9
Sunnyside Christian 17, Pateros 1
1A Final State poll
Washington High School Baseball
Week 7, issued May 6
1, Montesano
2, Chelan
3, Colville
4, Zillah
5, Naches Valley
6, Columbia-White Salmon
7, Bellevue Christian
8, Cedar Park Christian
9, Freeman
10, South Whidbey
MaxPreps 1A rankings
(As of May 11)
1, Montesano, 21-2
2, Royal, 16-4
3, Colville, 17-2
4, Chelan, 17-2
5, Cedar Park Christian, 21-3
6, Warden, 15-7
7, Bellevue Christian, 15-4
8, Deer Park, 14-5
9, Seattle Christian, 16-5
10, Freeman, 10-4
MaxPreps 2B rankings
(As of May 11)
1, Kalama, 20-2
2, Brewster, 19-3
3, Adna, 17-3
4, Asotin, 16-4-1
5, Tri-Cities Prep, 19-2
6, Ocosta, 17-4
7, Rainier, 12-5
8, Chewelah, 16-4
9, Onalaska, 9-6
10, Tonasket, 13-3
11, Friday Harbor, 13-2
21, Liberty Bell, 4-8
MaxPreps 1B rankings
(As of May 11)
1, Naselle, 16-3
2, ACH, 15-1
3, Odessa, 15-2
4, Evergreen Lutheran, 13-3
5, Concordia, 13-4
6, Selkirk, 12-5
7, Colton, 14-5
8, Sunnyside Christian, 14-6
9, Pomeroy, 11-6
10, Cusick, 9-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.