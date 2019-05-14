Okanogan baseball coach Peewee Howe (left) and Brewster coach Todd Phillips, who are friends and rivals, took a moment for a photo earlier this season. Howe’s Bulldogs were eliminated by Freeman in a 1A crossover game May 11. Phillips and the Bears advanced to the state tournament, although they fell 2-0 to Tri-Cities Prep in the District 5/6 championship game May 11.