OMAK – What do a multinational payment card service, a former city mayor and two non-profits have in common? No, it’s not a conspiracy or coverup, it’s actually a holiday.
In 2010, American Express partnered with former Boston Mayor Thomas M. Menino, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Roslindale Village Main Street, a nonprofit promoting their local area. Their goal, according to American Express’s website, was to “bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.”
Just a year later, the US Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of Small Business Saturday and saw officials from all 50 states participating in the holiday.
Over a decade after it’s inception, Small Business Saturday has seeped into every corner of the US, and even journeyed internationally to the United Kingdom. The shopping holiday has cemented itself as a permanent sibling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
In Okanogan County, the holiday means even more, with over 70 percent of businesses classified as small according to 2020 Census Bureau data.
Roni Holder-Diefenbach, executive director for Okanogan County’s Economic Alliance, a nonprofit promoting economic development, said that local businesses are the backbone of the county.
“It’s important that we support local businesses because of how much they do for us,” Holder-Diefenbach said. “These businesses are the same ones that run our various chambers of commerce, that support and sponsor our local sporting events, that give our teens their first jobs.”
Holder-Diefenbach also shared a quote from a discussion course book called Choices for Sustainable Living that outlines the differences in effect a dollar has on a community when spent at local business versus a national chain.
“A dollar spent at a locally owned store is usually spent 6 to 15 times before it leaves the community,” Holder-Diefenbach shared. “From $1, you create $5 to $14 in value within that community.
“Spend $1 at a national chain store, and 80 percent leaves town immediately.”
Choices for Sustainable Living is created by Northwest Earth Institute, now ecochallenge.org, a group that started as a local nonprofit and is now a global partner network focused on sustainability action.
Spending local provides a host of benefits to the businesses and eventually back to the community. Chambers of commerce, made-up of local businesses, are responsible for annual events like the Okanogan Harvest Festival, Omak’s Zombie Fun Run, and Brewster’s Cherry Jubilee.
Below is a short, though not complete, list of local businesses to keep an eye out for this holiday season to help celebrate Small Business Saturday.
In Omak, Modern Electric Tattoo, 17 Central Ave. W., is offering a match-deal for their gift certificates.
Shop owners Montanah and Daniel “Peach” Terry will match every $100 with $50 of their own when a gift certificate is purchased.
“It’ll extend throughout the holiday season,” the Terry’s said. “But we’ll have to max it out at 500 dollars per certificate.”
Fiber, a knitting supplies and yarn store in Twisp, is taking 20 percent off their whole store for Nov. 23 and 24. The store is located at 109 Glover St. N.
“I’m holding the sale before Thanksgiving to change it up a little,” store owner Cindy Ruprecht said. “And I’ll be closed on Thanksgiving Day, though Black Friday and that Saturday, we’ll have normal store hours.”
In Pateros, Peace Armory will be holding a 15 percent off sale on most ammo on Small Business Saturday only.
Jake Collins, owner of the store, said they’re also holding a raffle for a 12-gauge shotgun which ends on Nov. 27.
“We’re raffling a shotgun for 10 dollars a ticket right now,” Collins said. “Some of the proceeds will be going to the Brewster American Legion as well.”
Peace Armory will have normal hours, closing around 7 p.m., Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, according to Collins. They will be closed all day Thanksgiving.
Also in Brewster, Mauk Fishing Stuff owner Mike Mauk is holding online sales throughout the holiday season.
Mauk said using the code "USA" at checkout will give you free shipping and a discount on all items in store.
