Guide service sponsors camping, fishing for Seattle students
CONCONULLY - Jerrod Gibbons and his Omak business, Okanogan Valley Guide Service, along with Connect Outdoors TV, sponsored 14 blind or visually impaired anglers from a blind school in Seattle for a day of fishing then camping in May at the Conconully lakes.
The event was dubbed The Gathering at Conconully by the North American Association of Blind Sportsmen.
“Okanogan Valley Guide Service provided all of the equipment and labor to set up camp, and the necessary boats and gear for fishing,” said Gibbons.
“Jerrod Gibbons was instrumental in making the event happen,” said Lance Mathena, CEO of NAABS. “Without his hard work and dedication, this event could not have happened.”
Gibbons said the anglers were fed and camped a Saturday night and then fished on Sunday.
“I had four boats taking people out,” said Gibbons.
“The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is grateful for Jerrod Gibbons’ hard work, and that of his team of volunteers,” said Mathena, who was at the event. “We are grateful for his participation and partnership with the NAABS.”
North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is a Christian non-profit organization run by the blind, for the benefit of the blind. NAABS challenges blind and vision impaired people from all over the country to take on hunting and fishing adventures that they might never undertake on their own, as a way of building confidence and empowering them to make positive changes in their lives.
“Jerrod has played an integral role in the early success of the NAABS,” said Mathena. “He has been a supporter and partner from the very beginning. We owe him a debt of thanks and gratitude for his continuing efforts to help make blind and vision impaired people’s lives better.”
