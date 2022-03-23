Life can get stressful. Ask any child who's on the cusp of giving up nap time, but hasn’t quite built up the energy endurance needed for a full day. And life doesn’t get any easier from there.
The stresses of life continue to pile up, especially when we haven’t learned sustainable strategies to combat stress. The death of a family member, an unhappy work life or hours, home problems, money, social media, world news — they all add up day after day.
This is where the Good Life comes in. We recognize that a Good Life does not stem solely from recreational pursuits or career goals. A Good Life incorporates family, creativity, passion and more. These are all what I like to call active pursuits of the Good Life, fun things you can go and do. But there are other strategies for pursuing the Good Life, things you can do anywhere, like stress relief.
For many, this comes in the form of those active pursuits. Feeling recharged after a hard hour at the gym. Your cup refills after every poem, painting or song you finish. But in our fast-paced world, we don’t always have the time to hit the slopes, spend an evening in with the family, or even spend a half-hour crocheting.
And so, with this new series of interviews we’re starting within the Good Life, we hope to spotlight public figures from around Washington, ones with fast-paced, successful, extremely busy lives. Those whose lives are generally only seen with one lens, the public eye. Here, we’re attempting to lift back the curtain and showcase the techniques, activities and strategies that some of the busiest bodies in Washington state utilize.
For this first interview, we have Brad Hawkins, husband, proud father, and state senator for the 12th legislative district.
"A life isn’t well lived until… you realize what is most important and make it a priority."
A “good life” for me involves providing public service to my community, spending quality time with my family, and investing in things that “fill my cup,” whether it’s hiking, cycling or yoga. Finding a balance of these things — service, family and self — helps minimize stress and fills me with gratitude for each day.
A necessity for a good day for me starts with at least one cup of my morning tea. It’s quite the preparation process, but I like a black morning tea with milk, vanilla creamer, honey, squeeze of lemon and a few packs of Splenda. (My wife doesn’t approve of the Splenda).
Pursuing a “good life” during session can definitely be difficult, given the sheer number of hours worked and the mostly sedentary nature of the job. Each day is filled with hours of committee meetings, important conversations with colleagues, strategy sessions about bills or budget priorities for the district, and many constituent meetings. I try my best to keep all things balanced and to pace myself throughout the process. If I can keep a manageable balance of these things and stay calm through the pressure, I can deliver results to the region.
One of the benefits of the COVID pandemic has been the implementation of the “hybrid” session format for the past two years. It’s not the most ideal arrangement, but most days I’m able to stay home for work and see my wife and kids each night. That is a recharge for me. Before the pandemic, I traveled back and forth to Olympia each week during session and throughout the expansive 12th District in other months of the year. It’s difficult to recharge on those days.
For stress relief, the best thing for me is my daily morning hot yoga class at 5 a.m. There is something very therapeutic about 106-degree heat and high humidity. On days where I can’t make the yoga class, sometimes, in the moment, I just go back to my breath. The yoga instructors say sometimes you need to just focus on your breathing, ground yourself, reset in the moment. You don’t want anyone to take your breath, so if you have it, you can survive.
Balancing highs and lows is important as well, especially for family and community, if you get too emotional one way or the other, it can really drain you. What I’ve learned — having run five marathons — I’ve learned to pace myself and also how to push at the end when you really need to get across the line. It’s much like the approach I take in the legislative session, as well as daily life.
