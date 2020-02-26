Frontier Northwest sale approved
OLYMPIA — State regulators have approved an all-party settlement in the sale of Frontier Communications Northwest Inc. to Wave Division Capital and Northwest Fiber LLC.
Frontier serves parts of northern Okanogan County.
The three-member Utilities and Transportation Commission approved the settlement resolving the proposed sale of Frontier’s services in Washington.
The proposed sale is part of a larger transaction involving the sale of Frontier’s services in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana, a transaction valued at approximately $1.35 billion.
The commission determined that the settlement is in the public interest by ensuring that customers will continue to have access to services on which they depend. The settlement contains nine conditions intended to protect customers, including:
• Spending at least $50 million in Washington to increase broadband coverage.
• Committing to support the statewide transition to Enhanced 911.
• Reporting on financial and service quality measures.
Northwest Fiber LLC previously operated Wave Broadband, providing Internet, video and phone services on the West Coast, and serving customers in more than 70 communities in Washington state. The new company is headquartered in Kirkland.
Frontier is one of the largest local telephone companies in Washington, serving approximately 150,000 residential and business lines across the state.
PUD board plans special meeting
OKANOGAN — A special meeting is planned March 2 for the Okanogan County Public Utility District commissioners to hear public comments on electrical rates.
The meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. at PUD headquarters, 1331 N. Second Ave.
Revenue and rates will be discussed.
PUD commissioners passed the 2020 budget with a 2 percent overall revenue increase included. They’re now trying to decide how to implement the rate increase.
Okanogan OKs water quality agreement
OKANOGAN — The city council has approved an agreement with the state for a water quality project.
The agreement with the state Department of Ecology was approved during the Feb. 18 council meeting.
Okanogan received funding through the department to develop a sewer comprehensive plan to improve wastewater treatment.
Total cost for the project is $210,000, with half of it from a grant and half from a 20-year, 2 percent loan.
Tonasket gets new produce program
TONASKET — Students eating Tonasket School District meals now are getting fresh fruits and vegetables through a U.S. Department of Defense program.
Chartwells, the district’s food service provider, secured approval for the defense department program, said Super-intendent Steve McCullough.
The area vendor is Spokane Produce.
“Advantages of the DoD fresh produce program include greater buying power, consistent deliveries, emphasis on high quality, a large variety of produce items including pre-cuts and locally grown,” said McCullough.
The program also includes a wider variety of fresh produce than would normally be available through U.S. Department of Agriculture purchases, he said.
“USDA has met with DoD, and expressed its desire that local procurement efforts should be further increased, and we are aware that DoD is procuring locally to the greatest extent possible, consistent with season and quality,” said McCullough.
Omak fields three Knowledge Bowl teams
OMAK — Omak fielded three teams at the last Knowledge Bowl meet of the season in mid-February.
Eight schools with a combined 17 teams squared off.
Omak planned to participate in the district playoff Feb. 24 in Wenatchee. Three spots to state are on the line, said adviser Todd Fagerness.
Omak Team 1 members Steven Zandell, Katelyn Kammers and Ryland Rider took seventh at the Omak meet. Team 2 - Zandyr Vasquez, Kaycee Cyr and Cheyenne Sayer - placed 11th. Team 3 players Jove Lassila, Ruben Perez-Martinez and Killian Cariker finished fourth.
Excellence banquet is April 22
BRIDGEPORT — The North Central Educational Service District Excellence Banquet for Okanogan County will be April 22 at Bridgeport Middle School.
The event, which honors classified (non-teaching) and certificated (teaching) staff members in area school districts, starts at 5:30 p.m.
Douglas PUD OKs contract change
AZWELL — A contract change for replacement of main generator breakers for the Wells Hydroelectric Project was approved Feb. 19 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The change would ease installation of all 10 breakers by an authorized installer, Olsson Industrial Electric, commissioners said during their meeting at Wells Dam. The warrant would be extended to five years. The change increases the maximum cost to nearly $1.4 million.
Career, resource fair set for April
OMAK — An Okanogan County Career and Resource Fair is planned April 14 at the Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Organizers are the Colville Confederated Tribes, WorkSource, the Economic Alliance and Career Connect Washington.
Candidates of all ages, experience levels and industries are invited, say organizers. Participating companies will be looking for part- and full-time employees, and summer workers.
Participants are asked to bring resumes and dress professionally.
Bill would cap cost of insulin
OLYMPIA — A bill to cap the cost of insulin needed by diabetics has passed the House and now moves on to the Sen-ate, which has passed similar legislation.
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, sponsored House Bill 2662, which would cap tie price of a 30-day supply of insulin to $100 and create a total cost of insulin work group to study why insulin prices have risen so steeply and how they can be brought under control.
“Diabetes is a 24-hour disease and insulin is a life or death medicine,” said Maycumber. “The stories you hear – even as I’ve walked through the halls in Olympia – bring tears to your eyes. The stress of knowing that you or your loved one is potentially one missed dose away from death is enormous. It is all-consuming and it is ever-present.”
Maycumber’s son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes about a year ago.
“We need both a short-term and long-term solution to this issue,” said Maycumber, who serves on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee. “Families need relief now. The price of insulin has increased by more than 500 percent over the last decade. We need some predictability and stability to the costs associated with insulin, which, frankly, have been lacking.
“We also need to know why prices are going up and if other countries, like Canada and Mexico, are seeing the same increases,” said Maycumber. “I think there are times when United States citizens end up subsidizing the costs of prescription drugs for other countries. Is this one of them?”
Along with the temporary two-year pricing cap, the state would look into non-transparent drug pricing, she said.
Music students plan public recital
OMAK — Music students will give a free public recital Feb. 27 at the Omak Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St.
The 6 p.m. event will feature students of Okanogan County Music Teachers Association members. Admission is by donation.
Teachers and performers are:
Sandy Sheets, Omak — Meshayla Gardinier, Seth Haeger.
Roz Nau, Tonasket — Zion Coleman, Amber Eppel, Angie Buursma, Kerrington Johansen.
Kathleen Christensen, Omak — David Huffstetler, Ben Huffstetler, Elsa Robeck, Leia Robeck.
Faith Loftus, Tonasket — Lilibeth Uribe, Andra Owen, Gracie McIsaac, Allie McIsaac, Milana Pilkinton.
Sheets and Christensen — Jonathan Haeger.
Lois Rhoads, Tonasket — Jessica Heinlen, Curtis Willson, Kael Griner, Teak Plank, Raci Rothrock.
The group also sponsors scholarships for its graduating seniors and those needing financial assistance.
Okanogan County Music Teachers Association, an affiliate of the state and national music teachers associations, welcomes any teacher in the area who wishes music teacher fellowship and growth. The group sponsors several activities for their students.
Coming up is a public lecture/recital of Chopin and Scriabin preludes at Roz Nau’s Studio, Tonasket. Visiting artist is Yoon-Wha Roh, Washington State University piano instructor.
Balloon Roundup set for March 6-8
WINTHROP — The town’s annual Balloon Roundup is set for March 6-8.
Balloons will launch, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. each day from the Winthrop Inn, 960 Highway 20.
“On Friday, guests will have the opportunity to ‘sip and stroll’ along the downtown boardwalk from 3-5 p.m. at the various boutiques and shops, with various local breweries and wine retailers participating,” said Anne Young, Winthrop marketing director.
Rides will be available for a fee and can be booked in advance through Morning Glory Balloon Tours, Winthrop. There’s no charge to watch.
Local watering holes also are expected to offer live music during the weekend, Young said.
A balloon glow is planned at 6 p.m. Saturday on Riverside Avenue.
Locals advance in Star contest
WENATCHEE — Six local singers have advanced in the Washington State Nashville County Star competition and will compete in the quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee.
Local quarter finalists include Christina Herrick, Tiahnna McAllister and Kyra Rounds, all of Oroville, and Korin Baker, Lakota Walker and Daphne O’Leary of Curlew.
Admission will be charged.
