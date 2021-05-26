Eagle Track racing returns
REPUBLIC — Eagle Track Raceway, on Pendry Road near Republic, will open its 2021 season with racing Saturday, May 29.
Gates open at 1 p.m., with hot laps at 4 p.m. and time-ins at 4:30 p.m. Admission will be charged of those over age 12.
Other races scheduled this season include:
• June 12 — Prospectors’ Days racing and car show.
• June 26 — Canadian appreciation.
• July 10 — Movie night.
• July 24 — Mid-season memorial race of champions.
• Aug. 7 — Wild west farm and garden kids’ day with movie night.
• Aug. 21-22 — Wingless sprints and racing (hot laps 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday).
• Sept. 4 — Championship.
• Sept. 18 — Cheater Day.
Colville forest, libraries offer Trail Tales
COLVILLE — The Colville National Forest and Northeast Washington libraries, part of the Upper Columbia Children’s Forest, have teamed up for Trail Tales.
Trail Tales is an educational way for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors while also helping build children’s interest in reading. Pages of a book posted along a trail will take visitors on an adventure physically and in their minds.
New stories will be posted each month from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Research shows that early language and literacy development are important for future success, said a forest announcement. Trail Tales combines three critical elements for overall family health: Early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors and physical activity.
The trails were chosen to allow the whole family to enjoy them together, said the U.S. Forest Service.
Stories and participating library system are:
• Tonasket Ranger District – NCW Libraries, Big Tree Trail No. 311.
• Republic Ranger District – NCW Libraries, Swan Lake Trail No. 14.
• Three Rivers Ranger District – Libraries of Steven County, Springboard Trail No. 149.
• Newport-Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts – Pend Oreille County Library District, upper wolf trail system.
Seniors can party at the pool
OKANOGAN — Okanogan High School senior class parents can use the city swimming pool and covered picnic area for the seniors’ safe and sober post-graduation party, the city council decided May 18.
Graduation is planned for June 5.
In other business, the council:
• Heard Public Works Director Shawn Davisson report the pavement preservation project will be restarted.
• Learned the swimming pool has been painted.
• Learned water levels on the Okanogan River and Salmon Creek are being monitored.
• Learned the public works department is monitoring for mosquitos and preparing the fogging machines for adulticide applications if needed.
• Approved easement agreements involving the city and Okanogan County Public Utility District. Councilman Robert Gillespie abstained from voting because he works for the PUD.
• Learned Mayor Jon Culp, Davisson and Planner Christopher Johnson met with tribal planners about Highway 97 redevelopment plans and uses for Appleway in the future.
• Learned Culp met with Arnie Marchand, Oroville, about where the Okanogan Tribe may have homesteaded in Okanogan High School properties.
Commissioners plan hearing
OKANOGAN — A hearing on a supplemental budget appropriation for $8.19 million is planned Tuesday, June 1, by the Okanogan County commissioners.
The hearing will be at 2:30 p.m. via Zoom in the commissioners’ hearing room.
People may join by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89642139298.
Commissioners propose adding the American Rescue Plan Act revenue to the restricted ending fund balance within Fund 170.
Comments may be given via Zoom or submitted in writing to the commissioners’ office, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 150, Okanogan, WA 98840, or by email to ljohns@co.okanogan.wa.us.
Power outage affects customers north of Omak
OMAK — Electricity was cut to 364 Okanogan County Public Utility District customers last weekend for 45-60 minutes.
Cause of the outage is under investigation, said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
“Sometimes things hit/fall on the lines or affect some piece of equipment that trips the circuit like a breaker would in your house and then when we switch it back on, it’s fine; this was the case this weekend,” she said. “We patrolled the lines to make sure all was well, and didn’t find the exact cause this time around.”
The outage area ran from Greenacres Road east to Omak-Riverside Eastside Road, and from north of Omak to Riverside.
Most customers had power returned in about 45 minutes, but some were without power for about an hour.
Funding for screening tests available
OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health, in conjunction with Health Commons Project, is making it easier for schools to do both diagnostic testing and screening testing for COVID-19.
New funding will allow districts and schools the option to add screening tests to their COVID-19 testing strategy. Until now, most districts and schools opted to focus on diagnostic testing for students and staff with symptoms or exposures to people suspected of having COVID-19, said the state Department of Health.
Adding an option for screening tests can improve a school’s ability to prevent disease spread where in-person learning is happening. That type of testing can help schools head off potential outbreaks before they occur, and it can be a useful tool for students participating in athletics or other extracurricular programs, said the department.
To support school districts in building out on-site testing, the newly expanded “Learn to Return” playbook offers a range of COVID-19 testing options for districts.
“Expanding COVID testing in schools with the Learn to Return program will help schools expand in-person learning in the fall,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “The pandemic is not over, but this is another tool, along with more vaccinations, that will help to keep students and educators healthy and keep schools open.”
The statewide schools testing program started as a pilot with 13 school districts. The program has expanded to more than 100 school districts serving more than 550,000 students across the state.
A federal grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by the health department will cover a range of costs related to COVID-19 screening for districts that choose to participate in the expansion.
Vejraska earns junior Angus awards
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kacie Vejraska, Omak, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s bronze and silver awards.
Vejraska, 18, is the daughter of Todd and Katlenia Vejraska, and is a senior at Omak High School. She is a member of the National Junior Angus Association and the Washington Junior Angus Association, where she has served as vice president.
She has participated in local, state, regional and national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show, Vejraska participated in the mentoring program in 2018 and 2019, and served as a voting delegate in 2019. She was a participant in the 2019 Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference and the 2020 Camp Angus conference.
Vejraska has submitted weight data to the Angus herd improvement records program.
The bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA recognition program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association.
Applicants are evaluated for association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide, said the group.
Storey named by Methow district
WINTHROP — Grant Storey has been named the Methow Valley School District’s career and technical education/dual credit and technology coordinator.
He will work with Liberty Bell Principal Crosby Carpenter, Independent Learning Center Principal Sara Mounsey and elementary library media specialist and Technology Coordinator Catie Barber, plus staff and community-based mentors, said the district. He also will teach science.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the Methow community,” said Storey, “I look forward to joining a passionate team of administrators and educators in the Methow Valley School District already working to create meaningful CTE pathways, expand dual credit opportunities and integrate technology, preparing Methow Valley students for a broad range of post-secondary educational and career opportunities.”
For the past nine years, he has served as a CTE and college in the high school teacher at Cleveland STEM High School in Seattle. Before teaching, he was a graduate student and post-doctoral researcher at the University of Washington focused on biophysics and understanding the effect of drugs on cellular function.
He and his wife, Helen, have two daughters, Cora and Abby. They enjoy trail running, biking, camping, hiking, playing in lakes and rivers, and skiing, said the Methow district.
Rotary names scholarship winners
OKANOGAN — Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club has announced its academic scholarship winners.
Winners of $1,000 scholarships are Gloria Escalera Rodriguez, Okanogan High School, and Hannah Schneider, Omak High School
Rodriguez plans to attend Eastern Washington University to study construction engineering. Schneider plans to attend Central Washington University to study foods and nutrition, with the goal of becoming a dietician.
“The Okanogan-Omak Rotary Club is pleased to award these scholarships to these academically talented and community-oriented local students,” said Nancy Nash-Mendez, chairwoman of the club’s baccalaureate scholarship committee. “Once again, this year we had an impressive pool of applicants to choose from. We wish these students great success in their career pursuits. We have no doubt they will accomplish great things for themselves and for their community.”
The club has awarded academic scholarships to local high school seniors for more than 30 years. In addition to academic scholarships, club also awards vocational scholarships and, for adult students returning to college, scholarships for Wenatchee Valley College students.
Scholarship money is raised during the club’s annual wine and cheese event and the steak nights. Those events were canceled in 2020 because of COVID-29, but the club plans to host steak nights again this summer. The first two will be June 17 and July 15 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan.
More information is on the club’s Facebook page and website, https://okanogan-omakrotary.org.
Tribe reopens community centers
NESPELEM — The Colville Confederated tribes has reopened its Inchelium, Keller, Nespelem and Omak community centers on a limited basis.
The centers have been closed for more than a year because of COVID-19.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
Weight room cardio equipment and Saturday hours are by appointment only, said the tribe. Families in the same household or vaccinated groups can reserve gyms for Saturdays. There a 10-person limit; cards are required.
Mid-day basketball is offered at the Nespelem center for vaccinated adults. Players must remain downstairs and use restrooms in that area. Sessions run from 11 a.m. to noon and 12:15-1:15 p.m.
For all the centers, masks are required, people must exercise distancing, equipment must be wiped down and users must sign in at the door, said officials.
Appointments may be made by calling 509-634-2190, Keller; 509-722-7031, Inchelium; 509-634-2370, Nespelem, or 509-422-7742, Omak.
WVC students eligible for federal funds
WENATCHEE — Students at Wenatchee Valley College can apply for Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funding.
It is the second round of the federal higher education emergency relief funds. Wenatchee Valley College will receive $4.3 million, $1.2 million of which will be distributed directly to students.
Student CRRSA Act funding will provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the pandemic. More students are eligible for this second round of funding, compared to the first, said the college.
Students can learn more and submit applications at wvc.edu/ReliefFunds.
Blood drive planned June 5
OMAK — A blood drive is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, by Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic in partnership with Vitalant Blood Donation.
The event will be in the clinic parking lot, 529 Jasmine St.
Appointment may be made at mvhealth.org/blood-drive or by calling 509-861-2500.
Social distancing will be enforced, said a hospital announcement. People who are feeling well and free of illness symptoms, including fever, will be eligible to donate.
All potential blood donors will be screened for COVID-19-related symptoms, and all donors get a temperature check, the hospital said.
Performing arts center gets new lights
OMAK — The Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation is donating $20,000 toward replacement of lighting in the center.
After 31 years of operation, the center’s lights need to be replaced and upgraded, said an announcement from the foundation. Needs include spotlights and strip lights, which bathe the stage in a glow.
About one-third of the new lights have been installed. The project should be done in September, the foundation said.
The new lights will cost almost $70,000, with the foundation donating $20,000. The balance will be paid by the Omak School District, which owns the center.
“The PAC Foundation is able to provide this grant only because of the generosity of its donors, who recognize the importance of the PAC as the performance hub of all of Okanogan County,” said the announcement.
The foundation was organized to promote, enhance and develop the center, and help with financing equipment and facilities.
Pinochle highs
OKANOGAN — Tommye Robbins squeaked past Bill Bruton to take high score honors in pinochle play May 18 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Robbins finished with 9,020 points. Bruton had 9,010.
High scores — Roy Gleason, 7,820, and George Dunckel, 7,640.
Partners with 300 pinochle — Robbins and Marva Juneau (twice), Robbins and Buck Workman, George Dunckel and Pat Byrd, Dee Tarnowski and Peggy Myers, Roy Gleason and Joe Feddersen, Feddersen and Peggy Myers, Lisa Turner and Robbins, Ida Laurie and Pat Byrd, Diana Sauceda and Tarnowski, and Bill Bruton and Dunckel.
Republic plans elementary spring concert
REPUBLIC – The Republic Elementary School spring concert will be at 6 p.m. June 1.
The event is scheduled for the school football field.
