WINTHROP — All trails in the area of last summer’s Cedar Creek Fire reopened late last week with the exception of Aqua Loop.
The Methow Valley Ranger District, partner agencies and volunteers worked to mitigate fire-related hazards in the fire area north and west of Winthrop.
“We plan to reopen almost all of the remaining trail closures in the Chickadee area,” said Rosemary Seifried, Methow Valley recreation staff member. “Although most of the trails in the Chickadee area will reopen, some road closures will remain in effect until conditions stabilize or significant hazards such as excessive danger trees can be addressed.”
As of Aug. 19, Nordic ski trail Aqua Loop, which overlays a road that was in a high-burn severity area and has not had any work done to date, is the only closed trail. Other road closures will remain and will not change with the latest revision.
“We’ve continued to work closely with our partners to assess trails, make needed repairs to tread, and remove hazard trees as appropriate within the Chickadee Trail area,” said Seifried. “Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance has been the primary partner, and their staff and volunteers have done an amazing job on tread repair, log out and hazard tree removal.”
Although a lot of trail work has been done, risks from entering a burned area will remain, including the potential for more treefall, trail washouts and an increased risk of debris flow from runoff and other weather events, said the Forest Service.
