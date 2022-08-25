Thompson Ridge Trail

The Thompson Ridge Trail near Gobblers Knob shows burnt trees in October 2021 and green grass (below) in July 2022.

 Landon Decker | U.S. Forest Service

WINTHROP — All trails in the area of last summer’s Cedar Creek Fire reopened late last week with the exception of Aqua Loop.

The Methow Valley Ranger District, partner agencies and volunteers worked to mitigate fire-related hazards in the fire area north and west of Winthrop.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.