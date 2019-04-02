TONASKET — The Tonasket City Council approved a request for a mechanical bridge crossing over Railroad Avenue by Blue Bird, Inc. The request was approved after hearing from building inspector Christian Johnson and a representative of Blue Bird.
The agreement is a nonexclusive easement in the right of way with a 50-year term with Blue Bird with all costs incurred and no annual charge.
Mayor Dennis Brown expressed concern about the roadway being blocked for any length of time, and Johnson told him it should only take an hour to set the truss, six hours at the most.
A representative from Blue Bird said this system will be safer than the current underground one, as any potential leaks would be spotted immediately.
Councilmember Christa “Teagan” Levine reported county commissioners approved the hiring of two new sheriff’s deputies to patrol Tonasket. Levine said the positions will last the duration of the agreement between the city and the county, with the positions to be un-funded at the end of the four years.
Levine encouraged residents to get behind the city’s efforts to find funding for a new library building.
Council member Marylou Kriner said City Planner Kurt Danison attended a Friends of the Library meeting, presenting information on how to go after funding. Kriner said fundraising events would need to take place and suggested selling rubber ducks during Founders Day the first weekend in June.
“It’s tied in with the police department,” said Kriner, referring to plans for the police department to move into the library space after a larger space is found for the library.
The next Friends of the Library meeting will be at noon on April 8 in City Hall.
Council member Jill Ritter said she was approached by a citizen about changes to the fee schedule not being included in council meeting minutes. Ritter asked to have a tab added to the city’s website for people to access changes approved by council. The same citizen expressed concerns about a trench dug between the former Roundup Café and VIP Insurance buildings on Whitcomb Avenue. Ritter said the trench was often filled with garbage, and is a possible hazard for someone falling into it, as it ranged from two to five feet deep. Building Official Christian Johnson said he would check up on it.
Ritter said an abandoned white van had been sitting on Seventh Street for about two months, and a green truck and trailer had been parked on the road near the Eagles for the past six weeks. Ritter believed the truck and trailer belonged to occupants of the former Texas Family Diner, who was apparently living in the restaurant illegally. Ritter asked Johnson to take care of it, as it has been going on for more than a year.
Ritter said she spoke with sheriff’s deputies about the vehicles. They were were moved the following day.
Ritter also discussed the need for cleanup and maintenance at Tonasket Water Ranch splash park. “It’s ours now, so whether we like it or not, we need to pay for maintenance including some of the nozzles not screwed in tight,” said Ritter.
Kriner said the park should be cleaned on a daily basis and offered to discuss it with Public Works.
Council member Jensen Sackman said she learned at a council retreat last month that Brown had changed committee appointments. Sackman said she was concerned about being on public safety committee with council member Maria Moreno and felt she was being set up for failure. Sackman asked the mayor to “please reconsider.”
“I would like to see some different movement around that part of things,” said Sackman.
“I am now on public safety and the airport,” said Council member Maria Moreno in her report. “A couple of us got different committees, so I wanted to clarify that.”
Moreno said the retreat served as a good opportunity for everyone to go over goals, overlook the budget and put aside money for long-term repairs.
In other business, council:
• Heard from local resident Ann Cook, who questioned who was responsible for cleaning the sidewalk alongside Highway 20, and was told it was the responsibility of the adjacent property owners.
• Heard from resident Gary McNulty, who said he and his wife bought a hangar at the city airport and were originally told the hangar fee was $200, but it was changed to $270.
“The airport is in need of attention and we feel we have been grossly undercharging folks for a long time,” said Ritter. “We originally discussed it in November, and in January we decided to go by square feet- .09 cents per square feet is what we voted on.”
• Heard from resident Brenda Jones. Jones said she let her dogs out into Chief Tonasket Park at 1:15 a.m. one night and there were people in the park.
Levine asked her if she called for patrol, and Jones responded, “No, I figured they wouldn’t come.”
Ritter informed her a sheriff’s deputy had patrolled the area until 2 a.m. that night.
• Heard from resident Jennifer Ward. Ward asked about the council hiring Steve Brown as the Internal Compliance Administrator, questioning Sackman on her process of checking his qualifications.
Ward asked about Brown having a business license and was told by Kriner he supplied council with a Unified Business Identifier number February 25, and Levine said the effective date on the certificate was February 20. Kriner said she explained the whole thing to Ward over the phone earlier in the day.
• Approved a request from resident Julie Alley to close the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets during the annual Community Cultural Center Talent Show April 13 for acts too large to be performed on stage.
• Set a public hearing date of April 23 (during a regular council meeting) on the city seeking USDA Rural Development loan/grant funds for a pick-up truck for the Public Works department; and for the public to hear items being surplussed by the Public Works department.
• Voted to surplus two cars.
• Authorized the mayor to sign paperwork for the annual paint striping.
• Approved signing the final document for Community Economic Revitalization Board grant for the Perfect Passage project.
•Extended the due date for quotes on City Hall’s roofing project to April 18. The city wants to get further testing to determine the presence of asbestos. Council authorized funds of up to $2,000 to be used on testing.
• Set April 15 through 19 as spring clean-up week, with the city available to pick up yard waste in neighborhoods within city limits. Residents can call City Hall at 509-486-2132 to get their names on the list for pick-up. Residents are asked to have leaves and grass clippings bagged in paper bags, and have larger items like tree branches no farther than 20 feet from the road and no closer than 10 feet to a fence or structure.
• Questioned the location of an audit report by Steve Perry on evidence in the police station.
• Learned the Booster Club is interested in putting up signs about state championship teams.
• Scheduled training with Ann McFarley on correct parliamentary procedure for 4:30 p.m. April 23.
