OKANOGAN – Okanogan County Superior Court granted temporary custody of Lance R. and Angela Bowers' 14-year-old son to Angela Bowers parents, Leonard M. and Deborah M. Goodrich Tuesday, June 25.
Lance Bowers is in custody of the Okanogan County Jail, and Angela Bowers is presumed dead, according to court documents.
Andy Chase, representing the Goodriches, told the court it was presumed Ms. Angela Bowers was deceased, and they are awaiting an autopsy report.
Deborah Goodrich filed the petition for custody in Lincoln County Superior Court June 12. In her petition, she stated she has not seen or heard from her daughter, Angela Bowers, since May 30, and said it was highly unusual not to hear from her for that length of time. Goodrich claimed Bower's oldest son had not heard from her either, nor had several other friends and family members since May 30, according to court documents.
Lance Bowers is being held in Okanogan County Jail on both a Department Of Corrections hold and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.Lance Bowers was arrested in Aeneas Valley east of Tonasket June 3 after allegedly fleeing a burning vehicle in which firefighters discovered a body in the trunk. When confronted by Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies, Bowers allegedly brandished a weapon and refused to comply with orders. Bowers was shot in the torso and treated by deputies until Lifeline arrived, authorities said. He was transported by LifeFlight to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he was treated and released into law enforcement custody.
Bowers, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing a firearm. The corrections hold is for an out of county 2004 conviction of second-degree assault with sexual motivation resulting in lifetime supervision.
Bowers has not been charged with the death of the body in the car trunk.
Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez reported an autopsy performed by the King County Medical Examiner's Office was not able to determine the identification of the victim due to the condition of the body. DNA has been submitted, with results pending. Rodriguez said the autopsy did determine the cause of death and that it was a homicide but was unable to release the cause of death due to the ongoing investigation.
In her petition to the court for custody of her grandson, Goodrich said Rodriguez informed her June 11 the body was a female with a small build. Goodrich said that was consistent with her daughter's build, stating she was about 4'8” and weighed less than 100 pounds, court records said.
Goodrich stated her grandson had been living with her prior to his mother's disappearance due to ongoing issues between Lance and Angela Bowers.
Lance Bowers' next court date in Okanogan County Superior Court on the illegal possession of a firearm charge is July 1.
The non-parent custody petition will move on to a full hearing or trial at a later date according to court documents signed June 25.
