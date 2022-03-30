OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Fairgrounds have been around since at least the 1940s and have endured a variety of natural disasters, local events and rodeos put on since its inception.
And now, with spring nearly in full swing and summer hot on its heels, events and rodeos are lining up for a spot at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds once more. But the fairgrounds are not ready.
Naomie Peasley, fairgrounds manager and event coordinator, has identified four projects that need quotes before the event season kicks off.
Quotes are needed for a fencing relocation and repair project, removal of the grandstands by the track, construction of a pedestrian handrail, and a listing of services and items needed for the 2022 fair.
Fair items in need of quotes include fair security, septic pumping, porta-potties, gate personnel and janitorial services. Anyone with the ability to provide a quote is asked to email Peasley at npeasley@co.okan
In other news, Fair Queen Addey Christmann has picked the theme for the 75th annual fair, with approval from the fair advisory committee on March 14– “75 Years of Homegrown Tradition.”
Other options for the theme were “75 Years of County Pride” and “Diamond in the Dirt.” Approval of the theme came during the fair committee’s March 14 monthly meeting.
Christmann’s project as queen was also given approval, with plans for her to begin promptly. She’s planned to construct and install a wash rack for the sheep barn, similar to last year’s queen’s project with the Little Beef Barn wash rack.
The queen’s next fundraiser is scheduled for April 9 at the Agriplex Annex. A fundraising dinner and auction are planned. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased from the fairgrounds page on okanogancounty.org.
