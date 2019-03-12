BOTHELL – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has launched the “Mitigation March” campaign to encourage people to understand their risk to natural hazards and take actions to mitigate those risks.
During the month, Region 10 FEMA will highlight projects demonstrating mitigation, share information and ideas about understanding risk, and provide steps to mitigate risk and make it part of people’s daily lives.
The agencies posed some “what ifs” to get people thinking about mitigation of risks:
-What if we had an earthquake and buildings were not damaged because community officials required that buildings be constructed or retrofitted to withstand intense shaking?
-What if a river overtopped its banks but nearby schools were protected from flooding because they were built high enough to not get wet?
-What if a wildfire burned, but homes were not threatened because landowners had trimmed branches and thinned forests to create a large enough defensible space?
“This is mitigation in action; it is the result of homeowners, building professionals, engineers, community planners and elected officials working to provide a safe community for all of us,” the agency said. “Mitigation is an investment in your community’s future safety and sustainability.”
Mitigation is most effective before a natural disaster strikes, but is equally important when a community is rebuilding after a devastating hazard, said FEMA officials.
Weekly themes for Mitigation March are:
-March 3-9, earthquake.
-March 10-16, tsunami.
-March 17-23, flood.
-March 24-30, wildfire.
For the first week, which ends today, FEMA offered information about earthquakes.
Information about Washington seismic risks is available at https://geologyportal.dnr.wa.gov/.
Recommendations for reducing earthquake hazards are at the “earthquake home hazard hunt” on FEMA’s website, www.fema.gov. Tips include securing televisions, computers and heavy furniture to the wall so they don’t fall on people, bracing or replacing masonry chimneys, making sure cabinets are secured to wall studs and bracing water heaters.
