WENATCHEE – The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is accepting proposals for forest improvement projects, funded by the Secure Rural Schools program, until April 19.
During the past 20 years, almost $12 million has been allocated to projects in the forest in Okanogan, Chelan, Kittitas and Yakima counties through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools Self-Determination Act. Proposals may be submitted by volunteer organizations, interest groups, local governments and others for projects that meet program requirements.
Projects selected in the past have varied widely, and include trailhead relocation, noxious weed control projects, road stabilization, trail maintenance and construction of trail bridges, roadside brush cutting, relocation of campsites out of sensitive streamside areas, fire risk reduction, forest road resurfacing, enhancing wildlife habitat, rehabilitation of wetlands, toilet replacements and portable toilet rentals, litter and abandoned vehicle removal, herbicide treatments, culvert replacement and youth-oriented outdoor recreation project work.
Project proposals must be submitted to forest headquarters in Wenatchee by April 19 to receive consideration for funding. Projects will be reviewed and recommended by the forest’s citizen Resource Advisory Committee.
More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/okawen/rac (scroll to the bottom).
