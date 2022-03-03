ach

ACH's Grady Murray dribbles around a DeSales defender in a regional game Feb. 26 at Eastmont.

 Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

SPOKANE – Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys opened their portion of the state 1B basketball tournament with a 52-44 victory over Lummi Nation this morning, March 3.

No. 1-seeded ACH is scheduled to meet No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva at 2 p.m. tomorrow in the Spokane Arena.

No. 7 Lummi Nation now moves to the consolation bracket, where it will meet Willapa Valley at 9 tomorrow morning. The loser will be out, the winner plays for fourth and sixth places.

