OLYMPIA - The state Department of Social and Health Services has a new, statewide phone number for its adult protective services office.
The agency previously had three regional numbers to which people could report suspected abuse, neglect, self-neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
The new number is 877-734-6277.
Incidents also can be reported online at www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/reportadultabuse.
