OKANOGAN – Several aid programs for the homeless, hungry, veterans and others are available through Okanogan County Community Action.
-Support services for unaccompanied and homeless youth and young adults are available. Priority areas are stable housing, family reconciliation, permanent connections, education and employment, and social and emotional well being.
Services include basic needs, housing assistance, energy assistance, education-related items such as school clothing, supplies and activity fees, employment-related help with work clothes and supplies, transportation assistance, food and more.
-COVID-19 assistance is offered to those affected by the disease.
Programs are available to help with basic needs, housing, energy costs, veteran services, resources for homeless and unaccompanied youth and young adults, transportation, food and more.
-Food banks remain open, but are taking precautionary measures. Pre-made boxes of food are being handed out according to family size.
People visiting food banks are asked to be patient and practice social distancing.
Food pantries are available in Brewster, 201 S. Fourth St., 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; Conconully, 219 N. Main St., 1:30-3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month; Okanogan, 424 S. Second Ave., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; Omak, 101 W. Fourth Ave., 9-11 a.m. Mondays; Tonasket, 101 Highway 97, 9-11 a.m. Thursdays; Oroville, 922 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays; Methow Valley, 128 Glover St., Twisp, 1-4 p.m. Thursdays; Wauconda, 129 Toroda Creek Road, 1-2 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, and Nespelem, 37 Lakes St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
-Veteran services also are available to help with rent, utilities and other basic expenses.
Community Action’s office is closed, but more information is available by phone at 509-422-4041.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.