OKANOGAN – Alta Vista Irrigation District, which serves the residential area near the courthouse, will turn off water for the year on Thursday, Oct. 15.
After the system is shut off, the district asks customers to open drains and valves to avoid frozen pipes this winter.
More information is available at 509-422-5911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.