Alta Vista system scheduled to start up April 15
The Chronicle
Apr 14, 2022

OKANOGAN – The Alta Vista Irrigation District, Okanogan, is scheduled to start the system on Friday, April 15.

All customers in the district are reminded to shut drains and any open valves, said a district announcement.

More information is available at 509-422-5911.
