OKANOGAN - Alta Vista Irrigation District is asking customers to conserve water by avoiding watering in the heat of the day.
Water levels are extremely low in the Okanogan River, said district spokesman Tim Patrick. The district, which serves the residential area around the county courthouse, draws water directly from the river.
“Please consider watering in the evening or early morning hours,” he said.
