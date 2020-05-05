WASHINGTON, D.C. - The deadline for the sixth annual Congressional Art Competition for Central Washington has been extended to June 1.
All high school students throughout the 4th Congressional District are encouraged to participate, said U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District.
Students can submit their artwork by sending a photo, description, and a completed release form to Johnny.Alvarez@mail.house.gov. If students are unable to send the artwork electronically, they can schedule an appointment to drop off the artwork at one of Newhouse’s district offices.
More information, is available from Newhouse’s website at https://newhouse.house.gov/services/art-competition or from Alavez.
The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Congressional Institute. All entries must be original in concept, design and execution.
The winning entry will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol, and first place winners will receive two plane tickets to visit Washington, D.C., and see their artwork displayed. Second and third place winners will be invited to have their artwork hang in Newhouse’s Yakima and Richland district offices.
Meredith Sconce of Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School was a 2019 winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.