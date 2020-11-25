TONASKET — Imagine being 19, scared to death, blindfolded, and abducted from all that you have known.
In “The Captive,” the first in the of “The Taken Trilogy,” three young women were kidnapped.
Each book of the trilogy features one of these three women. “The Captive” and book two, “Identity Lost” will be sold at a discounted price at local author, Theresa Wise’s book signing event.
The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at Beyers Market, 212 N. Highway 97.
Both books, in printed or ebook form, are also available on amazon.com.
In “The Captive,” Beth falls in love with Glenn, a reluctant participant in the kidnapping. So-called experts insist that she is feeling nothing more than capture-bonding, but Beth disagrees.
“Identity Lost” is a tale of survival, not only in Emily’s childhood home, but in nature’s harshest elements. Emily’s remarkable adventure — based on true events —must be told. “Trapped,” book three, is a work in progress.
Wise’s writing journey began forty-five years ago as a young mom, so don’t give up. Because life is unpredictable, she enjoys creating stories with unusual surprises.
