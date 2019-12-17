OMAK – People needing food for the holidays can pick up Christmas baskets at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail.
People wanting a basket need to bring an electrical bill for identification of residency in Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully and Malott areas, organizers said.
“We are making fewer baskets this year and this rule will be strictly applied,” said co-organizer Constanza Smith.
Any leftover baskets will go to area food banks.
Donations will be accepted from 3-7 p.m. every day this week until Friday for the Omak-Okanogan Community Christmas Basket project. Food will be assembled into baskets those same days.
Each basket should contain a meat certificate ($10 value for a small basket, $12-$15 for a medium basket), canned vegetables (corn and beans suggested), potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, dessert mix, rice or beans, pancake mix, flour, cereal, oil, noodles, jelly, tuna, soup, peanut butter, main dish mixes, fruit or juice, syrup and powdered milk.
Monetary donations may be made to the Community Christmas Basket Account at Wells Fargo Bank, Omak.
The program is coordinated by the Omak-Okanogan Civic League and Omak Kiwanis Club, with support from other community organizations such as Omak and Okanogan schools and Key Clubs, Omak Middle School Builders Club, Boy Scouts, Samaritan Riders of Washington, and other organizations that provide clothing, coats, hats and gloves.
The goal is to help at least 275 mid-valley families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.