WINTHROP - The Winthrop Kiwanis Club’s Bite of the Methow event will continue as planned this Saturday, March 14, the club announced yesterday.
The club said it is monitoring the status of COVID-19, novel coronavirus, “with the public safety as our top priority.”
Individual risk in north central Washington is low at this time, with no confirmed cases in Okanogan County, and only two cases in all of eastern Washington., the club noted.
“Health and safety officials have not requested the cancellation or postponement,” said the club. “Schools, restaurants, theaters and other businesses that people visit daily are still open and life continues.”
However, the club plans to enhance precautions and procedures for the event:
-Hand sanitizer will be available.
-Hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available in addition to the existing restrooms, which will be well equipped with soap and paper towels.
-Any event staff or volunteers who are sick or feeling sick will not be allowed at the event.
-Trash collection will be increased.
-Gloves will be used by those busing tables.
-Individual ink pens for use at the bidding tables will be handed out at check-in, upon request.
“We do not want anyone taking risks that they believe may endanger their own health or that of other,” said the club. “As such, if you do not feel comfortable in attending, we will be refunding the price of tickets you have already purchased.”
Those who bought presale tickets and want a refud may send name and address to Winthrop Kiwanis, P.O. Box 286, Winthrop, WA 98862.
“Please remember this is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said the club. “Without the income from this event we will not be able to fund the many events and people at our current level. If you choose for health or other reasons to not attend the Bite, please consider sending a donation to the Winthrop Kiwanis.”
