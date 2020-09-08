COLFAX — A fast-moving brush fire here destroyed two houses and a shop Monday, Sept. 7.
Fire crews were dispatched at 10:40 a.m. for a fire on the hill west of the city where flames were reported between Cromwell and West streets.
The blaze spread across the hillside and destroyed the Garcia family home on Cromwell street and the Pugh family home on Crestview Drive, officials said. The garage belonged to another family.
Much of the hillside was burned, as well.
Another fire call went out at 10:51 a.m. for what is now known as the Manning Fire.
The fire was reported in the area of Green Hollow Road, near the Manning Bridge just west of the city.
Burning in dry fuel and propelled by wind gusts of up to 45 mph, the blaze spread at an alarming rate, officials said.
Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld set up the incident command and requested state assistance with managing the fires.
The Manning Fire spread across the Palouse River and canyon west of town to the Morley Road area.
It progressed far enough to jump Endicott Road, but was put out immediately and held at Endicott Road, Whitman County Sheriff Brett Meyer said.
A few structures were destroyed in the Manning Fire, including the Manning Bridge which was believed to be one of the last covered rail bridges in the state, although the rail line has long been inactive.
Cause of the Manning Fire is unknown.
According to the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team, fire acres were burned in the Colfax fire and it has been 100% contained.
The Manning Fire burned approximately 2,000 acres and is 0% contained, officials said.
Fire crews were still actively working on the Colfax fire scene until sunset. Mop up efforts and heavy monitoring were continuing at press time due to the concern over continued winds.
Units are believed to have come from every district in county. Once state mobilization was called in, outside help arrived as well, including from Spokane and Tri-Cities.
What units exactly responded to which fire is difficult to say due to the overlap of response and need for resources.
The Colfax Eagles hosted a free meal last night for firefighters, volunteers and anyone else who needed it. They were able to donate 10 cases of water, 200 bowls of soup, 100 brats, 48 cookies and 50 bags of chips to firefighters, volunteers and displaced families.
The Eagles is collecting donations for the fire victims this week, every day from 5 p.m. to closing. Household donations needed include linens, food, baby formula, diapers, clothes for men, women and children and personal hygiene products
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.