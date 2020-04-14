SPOKANE - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has closed several recreation facilities in eastern Washington, including the Chopaka Lake Campground near Loomis.
Closures came under guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and regional partners and state public health officials to limit spread of coronavirus.
Yakima River Canyon sites and Liberty Recreation Site also are closed.
Other sites are open, but trash and sanitation services are temporarily suspended.
