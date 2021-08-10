SPOKANE – Fire restrictions are being extended on public lands administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management Spokane District and the Bureau of Reclamation in eastern Washington.
The temporary ban was renewed Aug. 7 in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima counties.
The restrictions are expected to be in effect until fire conditions change, said the BLM. The agency encourages target shooters to visit local private and public target range facilities.
In addition to prohibiting all campfires and target shooting, restrictions on the use of off-road vehicles in certain locations and smoking also are prohibited on public lands administered by the two agencies in eastern Washington.
The complete modified fire restriction order can be found online at https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.
