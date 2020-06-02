OMAK – A Red Cross blood drawing is planned June 5 at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St.
The drawing runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the agency.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.
