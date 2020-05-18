Blood drawings set for Omak, Winthrop
OMAK – Red Cross blood drawings are planned this week in Omak and Winthrop.
The Omak drawing is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at the Omak Elks Lodge, 110 S. Ash St.
Winthrop’s drawing runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 21 at the Barn, 51 Highway 20.
Blood donors are needed to keep the supply strong amid the COVID-19 outbreak, said American Red Cross officials. Healthy individuals are asked to help by donating blood or platelets.
Those who give through May 31 will receive a “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Appointments may be made via the free Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (733-2767) or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
