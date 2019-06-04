AENEAS VALLEY - A body was found in a burned vehicle east of Tonasket Monday afternoon, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office.
According to Sheriff Tony Hawley, Aeneas Valley Fire District No.16 was toned to a report of a vehicle fire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 3. Firefighters then discovered a body in the trunk of the vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s office, Hawley said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
“The investigation indicated an adult male was reportedly seen leaving the car fire which was reported at approximately 4:28 p.m.,” Hawley said. “Information from citizens led sheriff’s office personnel to the vicinity of the Aeneas Valley Store where the suspect was confronted.”
Hawley said the suspect, 37-year-old Lance R. Bowers, who was armed with a firearm, “did not comply with orders and displayed his firearm.”
A sergeant and deputy then fired their weapons and Bowers was shot.
“Deputies administered first aid and summoned Lifeline to assist in treating his injuries,” Hawley said. “He was transported to Central Washington Hospital (in Wenatchee) via Lifeflight, where he was treated and later released to law enforcement."
Bowers was booked into Chelan County Regional Jail on a weapons charge. He was transported to Okanogan County Jail on Tuesday.
The “Okanogan County Sheriff’s sergeant, deputy and K9 were unharmed during the incident,” Hawley said. “They are now on paid administrative leave during the investigation as a standard procedure.”
The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit was contacted to investigate the officer-involved-shooting.
Authorities continue to investigate the fire and death, Hawley said.
