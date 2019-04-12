OMAK – A body was found Thursday evening, April 11, between Engh Road and Omak River Road east of town.
The decomposed body was found by a person checking the area for a coyote den, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
“The body was located under sagebrush and the reporting party stated he saw bones, then looked closer and observed a human skull with gold teeth,” Hawley said. “Okanogan County deputies responded to the location, then contacted Okanogan County Coroner Rodriguez.”
Deputies assisted Rodriguez at the location with removing the human remains.
Identifying the person is still under investigation, Hawley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.