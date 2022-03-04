SPOKANE – The Brewster boys’ basketball team will play for the state 2B title tomorrow, March 5, after topping Kalama, 56-53 in semifinal action.

The game was tied at 27-all at halftime and 39-all after three quarters. Brewster outscored Kalama 17-14 in the final period to take the win at the Spokane Arena.

The Bears will meet the winner of the Morton-White Pass vs. Liberty (Spangle) game at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Morton-White Pass and Liberty’s game starts at 9 tonight. The loser of that game will meet Kalama tomorrow for third and fifth places.

