BREWSTER—During a Chamber of Commerce meeting earlier this month on May 8, Librarian Rebecca Zion discussed a new license received to display public movies, educational activities for a variety of ages, and upcoming fun activities for all ages.
“The library finally received its license to show public movies,” said Librarian Rebecca Zion.
“There will be Citizenship study groups on Tuesdays at 1:00p.m. in the Library,” said Zion. “Ana Trejo will be leading the study group and helping those in attendance practice for their citizenship test.”
The Citizenship study group is open to adults and seniors and will have study materials and help prepare those interested in becoming a citizen, practice answering citizenship test questions.
ATLAS-At the Library After School will also be occurring at the public library on Tuesdays, from 4:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. This event is a fun after school program for elementary and middle school aged children. ‘Toddlers and Waddlers Storytime for Little Ones’ will be available on Wednesdays from 11:00a.m. to 11:30a.m., which consists of rhymes, stories, and playtime for babies and toddlers. There will also be adult coloring night on Tuesdays from 5:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. This is a fun and relaxing event for adults and seniors. Coloring supplies and adult coloring pages will be provided.
“On Wednesday, May 22, at 4:30p.m. there will be a ‘Board Game Battle Royale’”, said Zion. “This event will feature two-person teams playing rounds of Trivial Pursuit, Bananagrams, Scattergories, and Taboo for their chance to compete in the final round-which is Jenga. There will only be one winning team.”
This year’s summer reading program theme is ‘A Universe of Stories’ and generally begins on the last day of school. This event is free for all ages and will consist of challenges, prizes, and so much more.
For more information on events or questions, contact 509-689-4046.
