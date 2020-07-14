Burn ban imposed in Ferry County The Chronicle Jul 14, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REPUBLIC – Ferry County commissioners approved a burn ban on July 6.The ban is in place until rescinded by commissioners. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ban Ferry County Burn Law Commissioner Rescind Republic Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST ASSOCIATE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT COUNSELOR REGISTERED DENTAL HYGIENIST: GRILLO ROBECK DENTAL GROUND SUPPORT DRIVER SPECIAL PROGRAMS SECRETARY OKANOGAN COUNTY CHILD DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION POSITIONS RESIDENT MANAGER/PROPERTY MAINTENANCE FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS Fire Central Fire chars 10,000 acres, damages buildings Burn ban imposed in Ferry County 0 Red flag warning issued 0 Latest News Nominations sought for alumni award Tribe extends partial shutdown Business council members sworn in Flood deflection work set for Rainy Pass Fire chars 10,000 acres, damages buildings P1FCU to open Tonasket branch PDC issues warning, dismisses complaint against Culp Ferry County Fair: 'Not ready to throw the towel in yet’ Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDecomposed human body found south of TonasketRed flag warning issuedCompany develops mask product lineTwo new COVID-19 cases reported in Ferry CountyFeds cancel grizzly bear reintroduction plansRiverside man dies in vehicle accidentOne dead, two injured in collisionBurn ban ordered in Okanogan CountyRevelers ignite fireworks, firesDowney qualifies for national high school rodeo Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
