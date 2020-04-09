OLYMPIA – A burn ban is being imposed tomorrow, April 10, in eastern Washington by the state Department of Natural Resources.
The ban goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
DNR, in cooperation with partner agencies, is implementing burn restrictions on DNR-protected lands. Residents should check with local fire jurisdictions for additional restrictions, said the agency.
All outdoor burning, which includes permit and rule burning (small debris disposal fires), is not allowed in eastern Washington. Included are Blue Mountain Grass and Brush, Chelan, Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Lower Basin, Lower Yakima, Methow, Northern Blue Mountains, Valley, Upper Basin and Upper Yakima fire danger rating areas.
A frontal passage bringing dry conditions and gusty winds over the next couple of days prompted the burn ban. Dry conditions mean more potential for fire starts and strong, gusty winds could cause a fire to grow rapidly.
During the COVID-19 crisis, firefighters and first responders are working hard to stay healthy to ensure their readiness to respond to fires and other emergencies. The public’s compliance with the temporary burn ban will help them remain healthy and ready to respond to an emergency, said DNR.
In eastern Washington, a new fire danger rating system was implemented in 2019. Instead of basing the fire danger rating by county, it is now based on geographic areas that share similar fuels, climate and topography, in addition to administrative boundaries.
The change to fire danger rating areas was developed with the intent of having a common fire behavior component, and was developed through interagency collaboration to help clarify messages with multiple agencies, said DNR.
Daily updates on burn restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels are available at 800-323-BURN or on the fire danger and outdoor burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and industrial fire precaution levels map https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/.
