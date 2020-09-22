OMAK – Businesses that suffered losses from wildfires in Okanogan County this year can contact the Economic Alliance about grants and other small business support.
“We have had quite a few grant programs this spring and summer that were open to all businesses within the county, including ranchers, farmers and orchardists,” said Executive Director Roni Holder-Diefenbach.
“This week and next we will be awarding approximately $500,000.00 in grants to local businesses within the county,” she said.
The Economic Alliance will continue to offer free, confidential small business support to any businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 and/or the recent wildfires, as well as those who are interested in opening a new business or expanding their existing one during this time through our small business development center,” said Holder-Diefenbach.
The agency is waiting to hear whether a presidential disaster declaration will be made. Such a declaration is needed open up the Small Business Administration’s disaster loans and programs specifically for businesses affected by fire, she said.
