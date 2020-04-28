Boredom and cabin fever are slowly creeping up on us with the government lockdown. And, with many businesses and parks closed — and travel not an option, it is time to think of things to do at home.
Here is list of ideas to try doing at home to alleviate boredom and pass the time:
Arts and crafts: Try painting, drawing, coloring, photography, crocheting, scrapbooking, or a new arts and craft idea you haven’t tried before.
Birdwatching, bug catching, biking, baking, build a greenhouse, build a swimming pool, build furniture and binge-watching movies, or a new series on TV.
Canning: Learn to preserve and can fruits and vegetables to last for months, to avoid going to the store and spending a fortune in the produce aisle. Cleaning — clean out your pantry, your closets, clean your bedroom, and clean your yard to prepare for lawn and garden projects. Cutting family members’ hair, collect rocks/pinecones, or other items.
Donate: Donate to local food banks, animal shelters, senior centers, clothing drives; consider dog training, dog walking, dancing, digging in your yard, dart throwing, and do-it-yourself projects.
Exercise: Cardio, weightlifting, strength training, and ways to work out at around the house without the use of a public gym or fitness center.
Fly a kite, flea market flip old furniture or household items to give your home a fresh new look, family game night, foster animals, finish a book, Facebook family and friends, and fish for deals online for items desperately needed.
Golfing at home, taking out the garbage, gardening, and cleaning/organizing the garage.
Home improvement, home repairs, household chores, hike, go play hide-and-seek.
Itemize your taxes, household expenses; invent something, invest in the stock market.
Jam out to your favorite tunes, jog, jump on a trampoline, do a jigsaw puzzle, play Jenga, learn to juggle, make some homemade jam/jelly or juice, build a jungle gym, Jacuzzi and juggle finances.
Knit and finish a sweater or other item in time for Christmas, kick a bad habit to the curb, take up kickboxing.
Listen to an audio book, listen to music, learn a second language, learn a new activity, do lawn and garden projects and laundry.
Make a home movie, make a music video, make money online and/or start your business, manage your money, move furniture, do macrame projects, or milk a cow if you have access to one.
Newspaper reading and/or projects, napping, and needlepoint projects.
Organizing closets and pantries, outdoor picnic, outdoor painting and outdoor cooking.
Pay bills, play billiards, pickle vegetables/fruits, paint your home, paint your fence, pitch a tent in your backyard and camp at home, and practice/play sports with family members residing in your home.
Quilting, quit complaining, quit smoking/drinking.
Read: A newspaper, magazine or book; raise rabbits, recycle, reduce household clutter, rotate car tires.
School work, sports, saving money, sleeping, start a virtual book club, sew hospital masks, spring/summer cleaning, swim (at home if you can), sing, spray paint art (do not vandalize private or public property, though), and skip rocks.
Time management, tea parties, tree-trimming, train for a marathon/event for the next year or take a drive.
Underground exploring/excavation, uninstall computer programs, software you are no longer using, uninstall viruses/spam ware/spyware, work on understanding others better, learn to play the ukulele.
Vitamins —– be sure to take them; video gaming, video chat with family and friends, volleyball, vacuum, plan your next vacation, learn to play the violin, build a volcano, plant a vegetable garden.
Wash your hands and windows, wrestle, go for a walk, weed your garden, whistle a tune, watch a movie, learn to weave, winterize your home early, and wax your car.
X marks the spot: Go on a treasure hunt and learn to play the xylophone.
Yoga, yodel, learn to yo-yo, yard work, yarn projects, and make year-end resolutions.
Zoom conferencing with coworkers, family and friends.
Amber Hedington is a reporter for The Chronicle. She can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at ahedington@omakchronicle.com.
