WENATCHEE - Forest visitors can again build campfires in most areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Stage 1 public use fire restrictions - restrictions on the use of campfires in dispersed recreation areas - have been in effect in the forest but were lifted Friday, Sept. 13.
That means recreationists will be able to have wood and charcoal campfires in all areas of the national forest that are normally open to campfires.
“With the recent precipitation, higher humidity and colder night time temperatures, we felt it is now appropriate to lift all remaining campfire bans,” said Rob Allen, fire management officer for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. “We very much appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation while the campfire bans were in place.”
Fire hazard still exists, especially if warmer weather returns, Allen said. Visitors should be careful with all fires, including hunter warming fires, and make sure fires are completely out and cold to the touch before leaving the campsite.
Improved weather also has influenced the industrial fire precaution level that governs woodcutting in the forest. The precaution level went to Level 1, which allows woodcutting all day long. Current information is at www.dnr.wa.gov/ifpl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.