WENATCHEE - Worsening fire danger conditions have prompted Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest officials to expand campfire restrictions across the forest, including campgrounds and wilderness areas.
Restrictions went into effect Friday, Aug. 14.
The use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned. People still can use pressurized liquid gas stoves, pressurized liquid gas fires or an enclosed solid fuel fire that uses a wick to distribute a flame.
Wood-burning camp stoves sometimes used by hunters are not allowed.
In addition to the dry condition of forests and rangelands, there is a need to reduce the threat of human-caused fires to reduce firefighter exposure during the current COVID-19 pandemic, said forest officials.
“With the unique circumstances we are all facing this season, including unprecedented levels of recreational use across the national forest, it is very important to reduce the threat of human-caused fires,” said forest Supervisor Kristin Bail. “Public cooperation has been excellent when campfire restrictions have been necessary in the past, and right now that same cooperation is crucial.
“In addition to adhering to restrictions, people who use the Okanogan-Wenatchee forest can help us a great deal simply by being watchful when they are in the woods.”
The public has traditionally provided an important firefighting resource by reporting suspicious smoke and putting out abandoned campfires, she said.
Restrictions will be lifted once fire danger has lessened and the weather brings soaking rain.
In addition to the forest-wide campfire restrictions, woodcutters need to be aware that restrictions are also in place. All woodcutting zones for the forest remain in industrial fire precaution level 2, which limits the hours for woodcutting.
Conditions are being evaluated for a possible shift to Level 3, possibly this week, said officials. They recommend holding off on firewood cutting until weather conditions change.
