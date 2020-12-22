TWISP – The 34th annual Cascadia holiday concert is online until Jan. 6.
The 38-minute concert can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyfecJOaOIo&feature=youtu.be.
Featured are Wayne and Linda Mendro, members of the Methow Valley Orchestra and Cascadia Carolers, Tamarack Quartet, Cub Quartet, Ucelli, Marcus Duke and George Schneider, with Phillip Quevillion as master of ceremonies.
Terry Hunt filmed the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.