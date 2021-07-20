Cub Creek blaze tops 32,000 acres
MAZAMA – Movement of the Cedar Creek Fire overnight prompted a Level 3 (get out now) evacuation notification just before 1 a.m. July 20 for people living along a three-mile stretch of Highway 20 from Mazama Bible Camp Road to Wolf Creek.
The North Cascades Highway now is closed from milepost 170, Silver Star, to milepost 185, Wolf Creek.
A Red Cross shelter is available at Methow Valley Elementary School.
Cedar Creek Fire is burning south and west of Highway 20. Westerly winds continued through the night, pushing the fire over Sandy Butte on the eastern flank.
It also backed down toward the Mazama fire station, but remained 1,000 feet from the valley floor at the lowest point as of Tuesday morning, July 20.
State mobilization of fire resources was authorized at 6 a.m. July 20 for the Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 fires. Cub Creek 2 is burning north of Winthrop in the Chewuch River drainage.
Both fires threaten homes, crops, standing timber and infrastructure.
The state Fire Protection Bureau has ordered three strike teams to supplement U.S. Forest Service and local firefighters.
A public meeting concerning the Cedar Creek and Delancy fires is planned at 6 p.m. July 21 at the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20. The Delancy Fire is burning in steep terrain north of Highway 20 in the Mazama area.
As of Tuesday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire had moved south along Sandy Butte ridge down to Little Boulder Creek. West winds are expected to continue throughout the day.
In the northeastern corner of the fire, crews plan to secure the Cedar Creek drainage, potentially using a burnout operation to tie the fire into Highway 20. The northern and western flanks of the fire saw minimal growth.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the containment strategy is to use indirect tactics and construct containment lines in areas with a high probability of success. The objective is to keep the fire in the higher elevations above the valley and away from values at risk.
As of Tuesday morning, the lightning-caused Cedar Creek Fire was estimated at 8,443 acres with 11 percent containment.
The Delancy Fire remained relatively quiet overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It continues to creep and smolder in steep, rocky, sparsely vegetated terrain and remains unstaffed because of the rugged terrain and scarce firefighting resource availability, said the Forest Service.
Containment opportunities are being actively scouted on the east side up Lost Creek Road. The 180-acre fire is being monitored by aircraft.
The Cub Creek 2 Fire remains split into two arms in the Chewuch River valley.
The east arm approached Twentymile Creek overnight July 19-20 and has reached East Chewuch Road along Eightmile Ranch.
Meanwhile, the west arm is burning northeasterly, paralleling the Chewuch River. It crossed Forest Road 5140 (Falls Creek Road) and is moving toward Falls Creek, said forest officials.
The left flank of the fire is lined from the heel of the fire to Buck Lake, and the portion of the line to First Creek Road is considered contained.
Cub Creek 2 Fire is estimated at 32,473 acres with 5 percent containment. The cause remains under investigation.
A Level 3 evacuation notice is in place for homes along East and West Chewuch roads from four miles north of Winthrop to just past the confluence Eightmile Creek and the Chewuch River on the east and north, and along both sides of Cub Creek Road to the west.
Several roads in the area are closed. Some Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notices are in place.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has implemented a fire emergency area closure as of July 15. The closure includes facilities, roads and trails.
