With a little bit of luck, the heart of Ferry County may get a major facelift.
Last week social media was abuzz as a submission video for the HGTV reality show “Home Town Takeover,” was shared and viewed by local residents.
According to Discovery (the parent company of the HGTV Network), submissions were accepted through early February by any resident of a small town with a population of 40,000 or less.
In the video, several local residents and business leaders were interviewed, speaking on the history of Republic and needs for revitalizations.
Plans call for an expanded building to house historic artifacts, relocate Stonerose Interpretive Center, and general structural and exterior upgrades to businesses along Clark Avenue.
If producers choose to revitalize Republic, the program would air sometime in 2021.
To view the submission video, click here.
Speaking of the small screen, a well-known Seattle gardening radio and TV host will be making a stop in Omak.
Ciscoe Morris, host of “Gardening with Ciscoe,” will be at Shady Creek Gardens and Ponds on July 11.
Before taking a career in broadcasting, Morris previously wrote articles about gardening for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer and Seattle Times. He is also published a book.
“Many more details to come,” Shady Creek Gardens wrote on social media. “We’re so excited.”
The time of his visit and other specifics are still in the works, but I will keep you posted as the date nears.
It was sure neat to see Jeff Peterson, a Tonasket High School graduate, appear on KNDU and KNDO TV Friday morning.
Peterson, who now lives in the Tri-Cities, performed a handful of tunes on the Kennewick-based NBC affiliate.
“I was interviewed and performed several times during the show,” he said. “ On this clip, Madeline (the news anchor) asked where I was from, so Tonasket got a little TV time.”
On a final note: Six local singers have advanced in the Washington State Nashville County Star competition and will compete in the quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mission View Elementary School, 60 Terminal Ave., Wenatchee.
Local quarter finalists include Christina Herrick, Tiahnna McAllister and Kyra Rounds, all of Oroville, and Korin Baker, Lakota Walker and Daphne O’Leary of Curlew.
Admission will be charged,
Enough for this week!
Brock Hires is managing editor for The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via email at bhires@omakchronicle.com.
