CHESAW – The annual Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo has been canceled this year.
Organizers made the announced Thursday afternoon on social media citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This includes all of our events, dances and games,” organizers said. “This was not a decision taken lightly. After many suggestions from our state officials, it is clear that it is not advisable to hold the events in a safe public manner.”
“This is the first time in our 78-year history that the rodeo and festivities have been cancelled,” organizers said. “Although we are very disappointed with the outcome of our 2020 year, we look forward with excitement to the spring of 2021 when we can continue our tradition of planning and celebrating our community and our country.”
