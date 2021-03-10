OMAK - The city's new police chief has plans to lead by example and bridge the gap between the community and those in uniform.
Fifth generation Okanogan County resident Dan Christensen was appointed by Mayor Cindy Gagne as the city’s new chief of police last month. His first day on the job was Monday, March 1.
Christensen, who has worked in law enforcement for nearly 29 years, said he defines the word “police” as professional, opportunity, lawful purpose, innovative, community and empathy, the core values for the Omak Police Department
He is also working to re-tool the department’s mission and vision statements to reflect those values.
“Let’s create that connection to the community,” he said. “With our limited resources, let’s try to do the best that we can for the community.
“At one point, Omak was the best,” he said, noting former officers Mike Marshall and Frank Rogers. “From a young person in law enforcement 28 and a half years ago, they were people you looked up to. I feel it’s kind of faded a little bit over the years.”
“I think you have to have good people …visionary leaders,” he said. “The reality is you have to have good, effective leaders. I’m very well read, experienced…and I think I possess some of those skills and abilities.”
“I think Dan Christensen brings with him a great deal of experience, contacts within the ‘industry’ and lots of enthusiasm,” Gagne said. “We have had the opportunity to speak briefly about some of the ideas he has to build within our department.
“Like Dan, I too believe that we have a great group of officers that will be even better for having had the exposure to new ideas and empowerment,” she said. “For many years Dan has worked with and for the people of our region. I look forward to working with Dan and trust that he will continue to be a dedicated servant to our community.”
Christensen, a U.S. Army veteran, began his law enforcement career in 1992 as a deputy for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, reaching the rank of sergeant.
In 2002 he left the sheriff’s office and was the lieutenant for the Eastern Washington University Police Department. In 2005 he was employed by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, serving for 16 years and supervising the region’s enforcement area for the past eight years.
He received an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College and a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Washington University.
He’s thought about running for sheriff before but changed his mind at the counsel of his wife, Angie.
“My plan was to run for sheriff,” he said. “Twenty-four years ago, I was getting ready to run. I remember walking in the sheriff’s office as a young deputy thinking, ‘I want to be sheriff.’”
He said then-sheriff Jim Weed suggested he attend college before seeking elected office.
“My wife was the reason I didn’t run for sheriff,” he said. “Out of respect for my wife, I said, ‘I get it.’”
But when he learned of Jeff Koplin’s resignation, he talked with his wife and decided to give it a go.
“When news broke that Jeff was resigning, I went right home and said, ‘This is my chance to do kind of what I want to do,’” he said. “Part of it is the challenge of something different, creating and leading the best law enforcement unit.”
He said working for the other law enforcement agencies gives him a deep perspective on policing.
“That’s one of the things that I think was unique about me for the position,” he said. “We are humans and humans make mistakes in an imperfect world. But we are going to try to limit those mistakes.”
Having a clear vision to then set the parameters and objectives is a quality much needed for the Omak Police Department.
He said as a whole, law enforcement agencies throughout the county work well together and he credits much of that to the community.
During his swearing in ceremony, Christensen said Sheriff Tony Hawley, Brewster Police Chief Marcos Ruiz and Omak councilwoman and former Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker (virtually) were present.
“Chief Ruiz came in and brought me a present on the first day,” he said.
It reminded him that members of the law enforcement community support each other to be successful.
“We live in Okanogan County. Our public as a whole loves their police,” he said. “Most of us are all from here. We’re of, and for the community.”
Just a week into his position, Christensen said he has a lot of plans to help bridge the gap between the police and citizens.
“I’d like to bring in our businesses of Omak and see if they want to be part of a retail theft task force,” he said. “Is there something Walmart could do to help us solve something that happens at Home Depot?”, or any other business in the City of Omak.
“Retail theft is an issue here,” he said. “A small mom and pop business can’t survive if people keep swiping. How can you be a self-actualized business if it’s not safe from theft?”
And while the majority of the population will never need to call the police, Christensen said he and his officers are going to be doing more to engage positively with the public.
“We have some really talented people at the Omak Police Department,” he said. “I don’t think they were allowed to accelerate themselves.
“Most of the citizens of Omak never need to use the police,” he said. “But how do I reach out to those in our community? I’m going to engage with people that I never see.”
Christensen calls himself a “second-generation officer,” as his father, Carl Christensen, who started with the Washington State Patrol, was an Omak officer, a sheriff’s deputy and later worked for Kittitas County as undersheriff.
“I do want to really give a shout out to my dad. I was fortunate to have such a good role model,” Christensen said. “I answer by Carl or Dan. I’ve given up on telling people I’m not Carl. This week Carl finally had to answer to Dan, life comes full circle.
“I’m also a dual citizen. My mom graduated from Okanogan and my dad graduated from Omak.”
Aside from law enforcement and spending time with his family, Christensen said he loves to read and study.
He credits much of his passion for critical thinking to the late David Lindeblad, a longtime Wenatchee Valley College at Omak instructor.
“He was such a good influence on so many of us,” he said. “Every day I just remember him asking ‘how do you know what you know?’ David encouraged us all to read and think critically of how that influenced us.
“And then Gen. (Jim) Mattis said, ‘If you haven’t read hundreds of books, you are functionally illiterate, and you will be incompetent, because your personal experiences alone aren’t broad enough to sustain you.’”
Christensen said he is ready to bring forward organizational leadership principles to create trust and build solid relationships with the community.
“We are a department empowered of our citizenry,” he said adding he looks forward to leading the Omak Police Department.
