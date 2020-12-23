Kindergarten:
By Gabe Cosino
First place, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
You have to wear a mask when you spy on Santa.
By Sandra Flores-Canedo
Second place, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
I will open my Christmas presents at night and Dad will say hi to Santa.
By Raven Orozco
Third place, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa will wear hand sanitizer when giving presents.
By Lily Bush
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa is done giving gifts and he’s calling for his reindeer.
By Emma Swartsel
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa just got back and the elves are hugging.
By Melany Ramirez-Duarte
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa will wear a mask in the houses.
By Jonathan McClellan
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
This is the real Santa Claus and he’s going to put presents in the house and eat the cookies and drink the milk.
By George Hough
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
The outer space is changing with no planets.
By Ariadne Torres-Morales
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa has horseys that fly.
By Hudsen Featherly
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
I am going to have a Christmas party to celebrate.
By Luis Guitron
Honorable mention, kindergarten
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Snow can fall off the ground.
First grade:
By Andrew McCartney
First place, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. We cannot go to other people’s houses because of COVID-19. Santa will have to wear a mask this year.
I want to know how he delivers presents to my house when I have no chimney. I only have a door.
By Ramiro Aguilar
Second place, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. New presents from Santa and my family. Big toys. Santa will have to wear his mask and take his cookies to go.
By Kadence Moore
Third place, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. There will be beautiful Christmas trees. Santa will have to wear a mask often, put Germ-X on after delivering gifts to each kid.
By Freddy Batson
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020 because my family might all get new gifts. We will open them in new PJs. Santa will have to wear his mask while reindeer will have to stay six feet apart.
By Sneha Upadhyaya
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
There will be beautiful Christmas trees and new presents. We may get more snow. Santa and my family will have to wear masks.
By Hunter Statler
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. We might get more snow this year. Santa and his reindeer will have to stay six feet apart.
By Garrett Mankertz
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. Santa might have to wear a fire suit. We will have a fire going. Santa might have to wear a mask.
By Lillylynn Adkins
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. Everyone might not have Christmas. Wear a mask since it’s a hard year. His elves may not help him.
By Ezekiel Tapia
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. Everyone might not have Christmas. If they do t hey have to wear masks. Santa will have his reindeer and on the house roofs Santa and his reindeer may have to wear masks.
By Stormy Pakootas
Honorable mention, first grade
North Omak Elementary
I think Christmas will be different in 2020. We may not be able to visit many people. Some people might not do Christmas. Maybe Santa will have to wear a mask. Santa will still bring presents to everyone.
Second grade:
By Hailey Patrick
First place, second grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020 could be canceled. Santa is very sad cuz all the elves have COVID-19. Now, Christmas will be canceled.
The elves are sad because all the boys and girls will not get presents.
Christmas will be canceled because they elfs have to stay home. Now Santa will have to make medicine for the elves. Hopefully they get better in time to save Christmas 2020.
By Kasen Davisson
Second place, second grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Santa is getting a new COVID jet for delivering presents. Santa’s new COVID jet will sanitize the presents so they will be clean. Santa’s new COVID jet will put magic on the presents so they will fly into the chimney and go under the tree. Santa was sad because he couldn’t eat the treats.
Christmas 2020 was different.
By Jamie Talavera
Third place, second grade
Brewster Elementary School
This Christmas I am to be with my family at our house. My cousins and my brothers and my mom and dad are going to have fun.
The beautiful tree sat under the moon.
Then, we are going to roast marshmallows. Then, we go to bed and we wake up to a big surprise.
I love to spend time with my family.
By Larry Valdovinos
Honorable mention, second grade
Brewster Elementary School
This Christmas we are going to Seattle with family. Next part, we are going to Seattle with my dad and my mom and my Brother and my baby sister and my sister. Next, we are going to my cousin’s house to go decorate the tree with them and we drink hot coco.
Then, we will get in the car and leave. I will have a fun time with my cousins in Seattle.
By Hunter Jordan
Honorable mention, second grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020 was a disaster. The reindeer had to wear masks. The masks covered their eyes, they couldn’t see and they crashed. Christmas 2020 was canceled.
By Parker McClure
Honorable mention, second grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020 might be different. Santa needs to make sure the reindeer don’t get COVID-19. They put masks on them to keep the reindeer safe. The reindeer might wreck everything because the masks might cover their eyes. If the reindeer can’t see, then Christmas 2020 might be dangerous.
By Denny Headlee
Honorable mention, second grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020 is a mess. Christmas is canceled because the reindeer quarantined. The elves decide to build a time machine to go back in time and stop the reindeer from getting COVID-19. Christmas 2020 is saved and they party all night.
Third grade:
By Rori Coates
First place, third grade
East Omak Elementary
First, Santa needs to get longer leashes so the reindeer can say six feet apart.
Next, Mrs. Claus has to make masks for Santa. Next, Santa is going to put the elves six feet apart and give the elves a temperature check and give them a mask.
Last, Santa will have to put gloves on. That is what I think Santa will have to do this Christmas.
By Beau Earney
Second place, third grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020 seems very different because of COVID-19.
It’s very different this year like wearing a mask or like how is Santa Claus going to get into your house without getting sick?
So, it’s very hard to do things.
Also, you cannot see many friends or family.
But things will get better. I put so much Christmas stuff outside.
Also, I put a bunch of homemade ornaments on the Christmas tree. Enjoy your Christmas 2020.
By Lilly Mullen
Third place, third grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Every Christmas I wanted a puppy, but my mom and dad said no puppy.
My dad was allergic to dogs so I was pretty far away from getting a puppy. My brother and sister always laugh at me because I wanted a puppy and I always asked and they knew mom and dad would say no.
My friends all had dogs, so I wanted a dog, too.
My friends are doing a puppy fashion show I went to the pet shop and looked at dogs and I found the perfect dog, but mom said no.
So, my dad said I could babysit my uncle’s dog and I kept the dog.
But my mom and dad tricked me, it was astray so I kept it.
Merry Christmas!
By Kate Meza
Honorable mention, third grade
East Omak Elementary
C is for cheerful. I am cheerful about Christmas.
H is for holidays. Christmas is a holiday.
R is for red candy canes. They are yummy.
I is for igloo. Some people live in them.
S is for Santa. Santa gets us presents.
T is for tree. We put up our tree.
M is for Merry Christmas. Have a nice Christmas.
A is for apple pie. The apple pie is always yummy.
S is for snowman. When there’s enough snow, we’ll make a snowman.
Merry Christmas everyone.
By Genesis Ramirez Garcea
Honorable mention, third grade
East Omak Elementary
First, I love Christmas because you get presents and hot chocolate and cookies, and the presents are Barbie.
Next, you can invite people over and have a party with Christmas songs and advance.
Last, you can build a snowman with rocks for its mouth and eyes and for his noes a carrot.
And his arms can be a stick.
As you can see, I love Christmas in 2020.
By Kaylee Lopez
Honorable mention, third grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
If you know this year its 2020 and a lot of crazy things happened like COVID-19 and other things.
But have you ever thought what Christmas 2020 will be like?
What I think Christmas 2020 will be like Santa Claus might not come this year and we can’t have presents from Santa Claus because of COVID-19.
We can’t see our family and friends.
So you can see that these are the things that I think are going to be different.
By Brennen Sinclar Mackie
Honorable mention, third grade
East Omak Elementary
My favorite holiday is Christmas. But this year might be different because we spend more time with family. Even though COVID is not fun, we have never been closer.
By Bridgett Hobbs
Honorable mention, third grade
East Omak Elementary
Christmas in 2020, we are going to have Christmas at my grandma’s instead of my uncle’s home. We have Christmas at my uncle’s home every year. My grandma is going to make dinner and she has been cooking for a long time and she has a food truck.
By Travis Temple
Honorable mention, third grade
East Omak Elementary
First, Santa’s reindeer had COVID-19 and they can’t fly. The elves made a rocket for Santa and flew to all the houses, but it ran on candy and there was no candy left.
It went down to the ground and Santa was OK but how does Santa deliver all the presents. A reindeer came to Santa to help him and Santa got the job his.
By Trey Cordua
Honorable mention, third grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
I think Christmas is gonna be different with COVID-19, but we still have family, so not so different. Christmas is gonna be fine with family so we should be fine.
Christmas is different I feel that my nana is not gonna be there to enjoy it. Christmas might be bad and this Christmas my dad will not be there.
By Myron Mills
Honorable mention, third grade
Virginia Grainger
In 2019 I would go to the store really early.
In 2020, you have to go to the store later in the day and we can’t see as much family now.
We can’t go in public without a mask. Happy holidays.
Fourth grade:
Santa gets COVID twice
By William Galusha
First place, fourth grade
East Omak Elementary School
In a cabin far away from any city is a town named, Omak.
Santa is staying there with cousin Jarald. He is resting after having COVID. He is lying in bed thinking of all the
things he still has to do and all the children who would be mad at him for having COVID.
He came to Omak to protect the elves from getting sick.
All of a sudden, there is a loud bang on the door and some men yell, "COVID cops, open up!"
The men slam open the door and say, "We are testing everyone right now."
Santa says, "Not again. Go away!"
One of the men test him and he gets his results in two days that he is positive.
After seeing his results he runs around the cabin in a panic.
Then he says, "What am I going to do? What am I going to eat?"
Santa worries he won't be better by Christmas. He calls his elves on the phone and says "I still have COVID, can you make me a magic serum to make me better by Christmas?"
The elves get right to work.
The elves use olive oil, unicorn snot, a magma cube from Minecraft, and a part of a cow's cuff to make the serum. They boil it in water and stir it with a magic wand.
They bottle up the medicine and send it to Omak.
One week before Christmas, Santa gets the medicine by reindeer helicopter. He starts taking some medicine and wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer. He feels so bored all alone since his cousin Jarald left after Santa tested positive.
The next day, Santa wakes up feeling better. Each day he gets better. The day before Christmas he calls the COVID cops to give him another test. They rush his results and he is negative. He says, "huray, huray!"
He calls the elves, and they fly the reindeer, Santa's suit, sled, and all the gifts to Omak. He changes quickly and takes off just in time to deliver gifts to all the boys and girls.
Bigfoot's merry Christmas
By Garion Cater
Second place, fourth grade
East Omak Elementary
Bigfoot was walking through the snowy woods. Birds were chirping as he stomped through the forest. Suddenly bigfoot heard children's laughter. He peeked through some branches.
Bigfoot saw a family of four. There was a mom with dark hair, a dad with really dark hair and finally, twins. One boy had blond hair and the other had dark hair.
Bigfoot saw them cut down a pine tree that was as big as he was. The family walked home dragging the tree behind them. Bigfoot followed the family home.
He sneaked quietly up to the house's big front window and peeked inside. He watched them decorate the tree with lots of yellow and gold bells, strings of red, yellow, green, purple, silver and blue lights, lots of ornaments, and a sparkling star on top.
Bigfoot walked home sadly. He missed his family so much but couldn't go see them because of COVID.
He laid in his bed of leaves sadly wishing over and over again, “I wish that I could visit my family.”
He tossed and turned in a restless sleep.
A few hours later Bigfoot heard the sound of jingle bells. Then he heard from right outside his cave, "Ho, ho, ho."
Bigfoot ran outside excitedly and saw a sleigh and nine reindeer. He saw Santa sitting in the sleigh and Yeti and Yowie were sitting next to him.
Bigfoot felt very happy because Santa brought his family to visit him. Yeti, Yowie and Bigfoot went inside his cave and the three celebrated Christmas together.
Santa gets COVID
By Bella Louie
Third place, fourth grade
East Omak Elementary School
First, there was Santa working in his workshop with his elves.
One day Santa had to run an errand and Santa forgot his mask he didn't even know.
And who Santa ran that errand to has COVID.
Next, when Santa got back he sanitized his hands and test for COVID on that same day after he got back when he tested for COVID.
He got positive that is why he was not feeling good. When he got back Santa was freaking out because he will not be able to save Christmas. When Mrs. Claus walked in and heard Santa screaming and ran over to him and tried to calm him down.
Then, 20 minutes later, there was a boy named Seth and a girl named Bella they were only 8 years old and believed in Santa on that same day when Santa got COVID they went to the North Pole and saw Santa's workshop and his house they knocked on Santa's door. Mrs. Claus looked down and said, "Well looks like we got visitors" and "Santa is very sick and he can't ride his sleigh."
Finally, a few hours later Bella and Seth sneak in Santa's workshop and see reindeer and elves the sneak past the elves and the reindeer they hook the reindeer to the' sleigh and turn on the engine and the elves, Santa,and Mrs.Claus hear the sleigh turn on and the elves try to stop the while Santa and Mrs. Claus run to the workshop but they got there to late but Santa was kind of happy because they were going to save Christmas
COVID Christmas
By Kameryn Miller
Honorable mention, fourth grade
East Omak Elementary
‘Twas the night before COVID Christmas when all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a germ.
Stockings disinfected with care, in hope morning would be there.
I was fast asleep then I heard “click clack click clack” the reindeer on the roof.
I shot up and ran straight to the living room and Santa was not there. As I ran back to my room, I heard “ho, ho, ho merry Christmas.” I looked out my window with joy and said merry Christmas too you too.
Then I went too my parents and said, "I saw Santa. I really did."
They woke up and said, “I told u he was real. Now go back to sleep so in the morning we can open presents.
I said, “OK.”
I tried to go back to sleep but I could not do it because I was so excited.
The end
Fifth grade:
By Roselyn Halvorson
First place, fifth grade
East Omak Elementary
This year has been a really hard year in many ways, but getting to spend time with my cats at home has made it better and even fun.
I love cats and I have four that I love and take care of. I also enjoy raising money and collecting needed supplies for the Animal Foster Care Cat Shelter in Okanogan. I love seeing all the kitties there.
I adopted two of my cats from there – Charlotte and Henri. This year, during the long days stuck at home, I made cat toys out of hair ties, felt, ribbons and jingle bells. I donated them to the cat shelter. It made me happy knowing I was helping the cats have fun.
For Christmas, I am making more and selling them to people for $5 for Christmas gifts to raise even more money.
My cats are the best, and everyone should have one if they are not allergic. You don’t have to wear a mask when you are around them and their purrs make you relax, too.
Christmas is a time to give back and help others, and I love knowing I am helping my community in a small way.
If everyone did one small thing for someone else, imagine what could happen! If we focus on all the good things around us and care about each other, COVID-19 won’t seem so bad.
So, this Christmas I’ll just be enjoying petting cats and helping others. I hope you will, too.
By Allison McIsaac
Second place, fifth grade
Tonasket Elementary
All the elves went on vacation when they finished making all the toys. They went to the beach and had a great big party, but they were not careful enough to avoid corona.
When they got back from a week at the beach, they started to have a fever so they all went to the elf doctor to get tested for corona. The results were not good!
All of Santa’s elves tested positive. Santa was scared that the kids would get corona from the toys the elves made. Instead of throwing the toys away he recycled the toys into what the elves needed most: Toilet paper.
Santa made six-ply toilet paper so the elves would be extra comfortable and to help them get better. Santa made so much six-ply that he decided he would give some to the boys and girls all around the world.
Santa and his reindeer wear masks and gloves just to be safe. Santa went around the world asking animals to deliver presents into the houses so that Santa wouldn’t get exposed to COVID. Animals can’t get corona so they were safe.
To thank the animal he made them all six-ply toilet paper blankets.
All the children sighed in relief when they saw all the toilet paper under their trees. They couldn’t wait to use the six-ply toilet paper instead of socks and newspaper.
Now the toilet paper shortage was fixed at last!
By Kian Gillespie
Third place, fifth grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas 2020
Christmas,
Masks, trees,
Distancing, snowing, caroling,
Playing with only siblings,
2020
By Sedina Bell
Honorable mention, fifth grade
East Omak Elementary
“Wake up!” Kate yelled in Jeremy's face. It was a beautiful Christmas day and clear white snow was outside their window.
“I smell pie,” Jeremy said.
“That’s because mom made some!” Kate yelled while bouncing around the room. She ran down the stairs, not waiting for Jeremy to catch up.
“Good morning bed-head,” their mom said.
“Morning mom,” Jeremy said as he sat down next to Kate.
“Who wants to open presents after breakfast?” their mother had asked.
“Meeeee!” yelled Jeremy and Kate. They raced each other to the Christmas tree and hugged their presents. After they opened their presents, Jeremy and Kate got bundled up in snow gear and put on masks because it was COVID.
They both walked outside and saw something weird. “Huh?” they both said at once as they saw their father on the roof throwing sanitizer wipes and sanitizer bottles off the roof.
“Merry Christmas!” their father boomed loudly and fell off the roof into the snow. As the kids laughed, their mom walked out with cookies.
“Come on, you dorks!” she laughed as their father looked up with his face covered in snow. So they all sat on the snow and ate cookies. Once their mom and dad tucked them into bed, they both agreed on something. COVID may be here but Christmas was still fun.
By Allison J. Dickinson
Honorable mention, age 11
Home schooled, Riverside
Once upon a time there was a little pink hippopotamus named Hippa. Hippa wrote a Christmas letter to Santa. Hippa asked Santa for the COVID-19 to go away so everybody could go back to normal.
The very next day Hippa got to go see Santa. She was so excited to sit on Santa’s lap, to take home a photo of her sitting on Santa’s lap. But when she arrived at the Santa shop she saw Santa wearing a mask, everybody around was wearing a mask, Santa was sitting inside a plastic box!
Hippa thought that masks were silly because masks can’t protect you. When she found her mask she walked in. She sat outside the plastic box, she smiled for the picture but it wasn’t the same. Hippa was sad.
When they were leaving Hippa saw a man asking for donations for a charity. Hippa reached into her pocket and grabbed all her allowance and gave it to the man and said, “Merry Christmas.”
On Christmas Day Hoppa awoke to birds chirping and singing. She ran to the window in her room Hippa was confused. She ran downstairs to find her parents very happy. Hippa was confused.
The leader of the USA just announced that COVID-19 is gone. Hippa and her family jumped in the air and yelled, “Hip, hip, hooray.” They lived happily ever after without COVID-19.
By Kian Gillespie
Honorable mention, fifth grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas carolers passing by as you eat pumpkin pie.
Snow, snow everywhere on your feet, in your hair.
Going to school with masks. Surely this virus will pass.
By Danica Aguilar
Honorable mention, fifth grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas here will be a little different this year in little Okanogan town. We need masks and sanitize instead of midnight gowns. This time is hard. I feel it, too, so stay safe social distance. Do it for me and do it for you. When this time is over you will be like woohoo, I did it for me and I did it for you!
By Willow Berthelson
Honorable mention, fifth grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
As I walk through the street, I notice it is quiet. A pretty kind of quiet at that. I kick the snow and bury my face deeper into my scarf. I pile up a large, fluffy pile of snow and fall back into it, the snow getting thrown into the air.
“This stillness. It is almost as if the world has stopped moving,” I mutter and pull my bright red scarf over my nose. I get up, continuing down the road. The large pine trees lean down to get a look at the small thing I call me.
As I go farther, a small house with poofs of smoke rising up from its chimney could be seen. I smile and run to the house. I leap toward the door, turning the knob and pushing the door open. “Hello, Krow!” I yell and stomp off the snow on my boots.
“Oh, hello!” Krow said and turned to face me. He had a big smile on his face. “Come, sit by the tree. This COVID-19 has got us all excited for the end of the year, hasn’t it?” Krow said, sitting in a rocking chair by the tree.
“Oh, yes, Mr. Krow! The streets have been deserted and nobody is out! They must be waiting for the clock to chime midnight,” I reply, sha king off my jacket and sitting on the floor.
The clock chimed, 12 times. Christmas has begun; 2020 is nearly over now, Merry Christmas!
By Marilou Baker’s class
Honorable mention, fifth grade
Virginia Grainger Elementary
Christmas
Fun, cold
Giving, sledding, singing
Jumping in the snow
2020
