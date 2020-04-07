OMAK – A food drive to benefit the Omak Food Bank is underway at The Chronicle.
The food bank has a great need for donations, with use up and donations down, said volunteer Gary Headlee.
“It’s important right now, more than ever, to donate,” said Chronicle Publisher Teresa Myers.
People can drop off donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in The Chronicle’s lobby, 618 Okoma Drive. Boxes will be available for both monetary donations and non-perishable food.
Food items should not be past the expiration date indicated on the package.
Items most needed include boxed meals, past and canned goods such as vegetables, soups, fruits and tomato sauces, said Jennifer Short, programs director for Okanogan County Community Action.
“We have ample supply of beans and rice,” she said.
Fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy products are desired, but may not be dropped at The Chronicle.
